A German privacy watchdog said Thursday that it is fining clothing retailer H&M 35.3 million euros ($41 million) after the company was found to have spied on some of its employees in Germany.

Hamburg's data protection commissioner said in a statement that the Swedish company collected private information about employees at a customer service center in Nuremberg, "ranging from rather harmless details to family issues and religious beliefs."

The information was recorded on a network drive accessible to up to 50 managers and "used, among other things, to obtain a detailed profile of employees for measures and decisions regarding their employment."

[...] H&M said in a statement that the practices in Nuremberg didn't correspond to company guidelines but that it nevertheless took full responsibility and had apologized unreservedly to the employees. The company said it would examine the fine issued.