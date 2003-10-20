from the build-it-and-they-will-come? dept.
3D Printing Industry ICON partners with NASA to develop 3D printed Moon infrastructure in 'Project Olympus'
Texas-based construction company ICON has gained a NASA contract to develop a 3D printed off-world construction system for the Moon.
Project Olympus will see ICON partner with architecture firms BIG and SEArch+ to design robust lunar structures that can be built using materials available on the Moon's surface. As part of the program, ICON has also created a new division, dedicated to developing and demonstrating prototype elements for a full-scale space-based 3D printing system.
Through the project, NASA aims to develop a more sustainable presence on the Moon, and in doing so, allow humanity to become a permanently spacefaring civilization.
See also: 3D-printed houses completed for Austin's homeless population
Related: NASA Announces the 3D Printed Habitat Challenge For Moon and Mars Bases
Startup Can 3D Print Small Homes in 12-24 Hours, for Up to $10,000 Each
Related Stories
NASA wants to use 3D printing technology to build deep space habitats onsite instead of bringing the materials with them. Towards that end they have announced the 3D Printed Habitat Challenge, in partnership with America Makes, as part of the ongoing Centennial Challenge program.
A startup is 3D printing houses in under a day at a cost of about $10,000 each, and hopes to get it down to $4,000 each:
ICON has developed a method for printing a single-story 650-square-foot house out of cement in only 12 to 24 hours, a fraction of the time it takes for new construction. If all goes according to plan, a community made up of about 100 homes will be constructed for residents in El Salvador next year. The company has partnered with New Story, a nonprofit that is vested in international housing solutions. "We have been building homes for communities in Haiti, El Salvador, and Bolivia," Alexandria Lafci, co-founder of New Story, tells The Verge.
[...] Using the Vulcan printer, ICON can print an entire home for $10,000 and plans to bring costs down to $4,000 per house. "It's much cheaper than the typical American home," Ballard says. It's capable of printing a home that's 800 square feet, a significantly bigger structure than properties pushed by the tiny home movement, which top out at about 400 square feet. In contrast, the average New York apartment is about 866 square feet.
The model has a living room, bedroom, bathroom, and a curved porch. "There are a few other companies that have printed homes and structures," Ballard says. "But they are printed in a warehouse, or they look like Yoda huts. For this venture to succeed, they have to be the best houses." The use of cement as a common material will help normalize the process for potential tenants that question the sturdiness of the structure. "I think if we were printing in plastic we would encounter some issues."
Also at Fortune, Wired, and BGR.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday October 03, @10:22PM
ICON has done some impressive demos, but their installed square footage has been super slow to expand - usually that means they're more expensive than the competition, even though a big component of their PR flak is about being cheaper. Of course, this could be more about ICON destroying jobs in the construction industry making it difficult for them to get building permits.
For more information, deposit 0.25BTC to 29e051c90531025e6edca9c8e9376005
(Score: 2) by weilawei on Saturday October 03, @10:24PM