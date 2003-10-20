from the man-cannot-live-on-bread^W-sweets-alone dept.
For Subway, A Ruling Not So Sweet. Irish Court Says Its Bread Isn't Bread:
In a decision shocking to those familiar with the $5 footlong, Ireland's Supreme Court has ruled: Subway bread isn't actually bread.
At least, not legally.
That's because its bread has too much sugar, the court said Tuesday. The country's Value-Added Tax Act of 1972 says tax-exempt bread can't have sugar, fat and bread improver exceed 2% of the weight of flour.
In Subway's recipe, sugar makes up 10% of the weight of the flour, according to the judgment. That's five times what the law deems acceptable.
[...] "The resulting product falls outside the definition of 'bread' for the purposes of the Act," the ruling said. Five judges considered the case.
[...] An Irish Subway franchisee, Bookfinders Ltd., prompted this legal interpretation after it sought a tax break for some of its menu items.
The country allows "staple" foods, which include bread, to have value-added taxes set at 0%. The franchisee originally submitted a claim in 2006, asking for a refund for some of the value-added taxes it paid in 2004 and 2005.
[...] "Subway's bread is, of course, bread. We have been baking fresh bread in our restaurants for more than three decades and our guests return each day for sandwiches made on bread that smells as good as it tastes," a Subway spokesperson said in a statement. The company says it's reviewing the ruling.
A 6-inch Subway bread roll contains 3 to 5 grams of sugar, except for gluten-free, which has 7, according to data from the company.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 04, @12:33AM (8 children)
American companies use 5 times the sugar found in healthy versions of the same food. Who'da thunk it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 04, @12:51AM (3 children)
Oh yeah, smart guy, then how did Jared lose all that weight?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 04, @12:54AM (1 child)
He stared at little girls until he got the will to exercise.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 04, @01:18AM
It's because...oh, well, let the Wikipedia explain:
Wikipedia's "Early Life and Education" section is the first place anybody should look when vetting public figures. I predict that Wikipedia will eliminate or otherwise neuter the section, though.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 04, @01:15AM
I figure it was his meth habit. He needed that little boost to chase little kids around.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 04, @12:54AM
5 times? You can make sourdough using nothing but water, grain, and salt. Sugar isn't necessary at all. 2% seems low for many white bread recipes though, but I'll have to check a cookbook.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 04, @01:02AM (1 child)
That's funny because Subway sandwiches are all-bread, and only a pittance of everything else. Every year the bread rolls get fatter while the meats become more meager. And what pisses me off the most is that even the snobby premium brands of bread such as Dave's needlessly add sugar to their breads -- in some cases, an extra 3% RDA added sugars for "healthy, whole-wheat bread". I want to eat a fucking healthy sandwich, not a fucking cinnamon roll, assholes! Stop adding fucking sugar to everything!
And while we're on the subject, stop adding so much fucking salt to everything! Jesus fuck, can any restaurant (especially Mexican restaurants) come up with a cheese that doesn't taste like a fucking salt-lick? If you eat a plate-sized meal while reasonably hydrated and sober, you shouldn't get sandpaper-tongue cottonmouth from eating a fucking quesadilla or a few rolled tacos. A couple years ago a local satire outfit claimed that Mexican food was so riddled with salt so that they could easily acclimate their women to sucking dick. But not all of us suck dick, and some of us want to just eat, dammit.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday October 04, @01:14AM
Agreed on the salt. FFS, if you NEVER lift a salt shaker over your food, you're still eating too much salt! Buying pre-packaged convenience foods is just about suicide.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday October 04, @01:23AM
More to the point -- who the fuck has sugar in bread? I can't recall any recipe for actual bread that requires or include sugar. If you add sugar to it then it's a cake or a cookie, it ain't bread.
In some regard I guess this is one of those things that differ between normal cooking/baking and industrial scale cooking/baking. They add sugar to everything -- it's cheap, it taste nice and I guess it does make bread rise faster so it will speed up the manufacturing process. Which I guess translates into time is money and our customers are stupid fucks that doesn't know better.
That said it was poor research on behalf of Subway. I don't gather from the information in the article that this was somehow secret information. I guess they just got some sort of raging tax-refund-hardon and just didn't bother reading beyond that line. Their loss, societies gain.
Considering that Subway is a international franchise business I assume they require all stores to follow the same recipes, after all can't have their diabetes-bread taste different someplace else. I wonder what that will do for sales. Sadly I guess there will be some minor outrage and then in a week or two the people that eat at Subway normally will forget about it and go about their business, the once of us that doesn't eat at their place won't do it in the future either. So I guess nothing more then a minimal loss or hiccup in the profit.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday October 04, @12:52AM (1 child)
Subway could offer a "BYOB" (bring your own bread) option, circumventing the taxes and extra cost for those who would insist on eating their sandwiches on EU-standardized bread [youtu.be].
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday October 04, @01:33AM
Bring your own [Insert anything here] will always invite more problems.
