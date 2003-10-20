In a recent news release Colonel Joseph H. Parker, CCAD Commander said, "This is the first of up to 760 Black Hawks that will modernize the helicopter fleet through the Army's recapitalization program. They are Army built and Army owned." CCAD's recapitalization program reduces the costs of replacing aging helicopters with new ones and avoids spending approximately $9M in tax dollars with each rebuild.

Since its original induction as a UH-60 Lima (L model) airframe, CCAD configured this helicopter into the current UH-60 Victor (V model). The upgrade replaced analog display with a modern digital, open glass cockpit, which allows for an easy-to-use, integrated Pilot Vehicle Interface. The reconfiguration enhances safety and interoperability with other advanced aircraft currently on the battlefield.