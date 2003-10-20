Finding something in deep space that emits no light of its own is extremely challenging. But two organizations are doing just that. They're the OGLE (Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment) collaboration and the KMTN (Korean Microlensing Telescope Network) collaboration.

Now, a team of scientists from both groups have announced the discovery of a low-mass rogue planet. There are no stars near it, and its distance from Earth is unconfirmed.

The team says it proves that the microlensing technique is effective at finding Earth-mass planets that are free-floating in space.