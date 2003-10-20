Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Astronomers Detect Earth-Sized Rogue Planet

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 04, @02:41AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the All-Alone-in-the-Dark dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Astronomers have used microlensing to detect an approximately Earth-mass planet wandering between the stars.

Finding something in deep space that emits no light of its own is extremely challenging. But two organizations are doing just that. They're the OGLE (Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment) collaboration and the KMTN (Korean Microlensing Telescope Network) collaboration.

Now, a team of scientists from both groups have announced the discovery of a low-mass rogue planet. There are no stars near it, and its distance from Earth is unconfirmed.

The team says it proves that the microlensing technique is effective at finding Earth-mass planets that are free-floating in space.

The paper announcing the discovery has 30 authors.

A relatively tiny object like a low-mass planet doesn't bend much light, and not for too long, either. In their paper the authors say "Microlensing events due to terrestrial-mass rogue planets are expected to have extremely small angular Einstein radii (.1 µas) and extremely short timescales (0.1 day)." According to the authors, this is the "most extreme short-timescale microlens discovered to date."

Estimates for the number of rogue planets wandering our galaxy range between "a few billion and a trillion."

Original Submission


«  For Subway, a Ruling Not So Sweet -- Irish Court Says its Bread Isn't Bread
Astronomers Detect Earth-Sized Rogue Planet | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.