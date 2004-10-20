from the grey-goop dept.
Plastic in landfills, like nuclear waste, is notoriously long lived. However in the past 50 years, bacteria have evolved to be capable of eating it. Now researchers have collaborated to improve on what nature started.
In 2018, University of Portsmouth's Professor John McGeehan and colleagues engineered an enzyme that can digest polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the primary material used in the manufacture of single-use plastic beverage bottles. Now, the same team has created a two-enzyme cocktail that can digest PET up to six times faster.
Plastics pollution represents a global environmental crisis. In response, microbes are evolving the capacity to utilize synthetic polymers as carbon and energy sources.
In 2016, a team of Japanese biologists reported the discovery and characterization of the soil bacterium, Ideonella sakaiensis 201-F6, which uses two enzymes to depolymerize PET to its constituent monomers.
In the new study, they combined PETase and a second enzyme called MHETase, found in the soil bacterium, to generate a two-enzyme system for PET deconstruction.
The new two-enzyme system is several times faster at degrading plastic than the separate enzymes evolved by bacteria and opens the door for additional research and improvement.
Related Stories
Some personal care products, such as shower gels, soaps, shampoo, facial scrubs and toothpastes, are formulated with plastic microbeads. The colorful particles, made usually from polyethylene (but sometimes from nylon, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate or polymethyl methacrylate), serve as abrasives and add visual appeal to the products. Unfortunately, they are small enough to pass through sewage treatment plants into waterways and oceans, where they can persist. In the aquatic environment, the microbeads can absorb other pollutants and can be ingested by animals, resulting in an increase in the amount of those pollutants in the food chain.
Under the proposed legislation, called the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, manufacturing could continue until July 1, 2017 and sales would be phased out from 2018 through 2019. The House bill was sponsored by Republican Fred Upton of Michigan and Democrat Frank Pallone, Jr. of New Jersey. A similar bill is under consideration in the Senate.
In July, the International Campaign Against Microbeads in Cosmetics has made a list of products which contained microbeads.
Many news sites report on the discovery of a plastic-eating bacterium which can break down PET. The original discovery was announced in the Science magazine (DOI: 10.1126/science.aad6359).
After reading this piece of news on many sites, I considered the best details are presented on the Australian Broadcast Corporation site:
[...]a team of Japanese researchers, led by Dr Shosuke Yoshida from the Kyoto Institute of Technology, have discovered a new species of bacteria that produces a never-before-seen plastic-eating enzyme.
The researchers collected 250 debris samples — including soil and other sediments, wastewater and sludge — from a PET recycling plant and screened the microbial communities present in the samples [...]
"One sediment sample contained a distinct microbial consortium," Dr Kenji Miyamoto from Keio University, who was part of the study published today in Science, said. "The consortium contained a mixture of bacteria, yeast-like cells, and protozoa."
When they applied the microbes to a thin PET film, prominent pits formed on the film surface as it was consumed. It completely degraded after six weeks.
"We then successfully isolated a bacterium, Ideonella sakaiensis, from the group and found that this strain produces two enzymes," researchers said.
Further analysis showed the two enzymes — PETase and MHETase — could break down both PET and another compound called MHET — (mono 92-hydroxyethyl) terephthalic acid — which forms during the breakdown process.
[Continues...]
The Environmental Audit Committee in the British parliament has called for a ban by the end of 2017 on plastic microbeads used in personal care products such as toothpaste, exfoliant and shower gel. The tiny beads are detrimental when eaten by fish. Some manufacturers had promised to end their use of the material by 2020.
The chair of the committee said:
Cosmetic companies' voluntary approach to phasing out plastic microbeads simply won't wash. We need a full legal ban, preferably at an international level as pollution does not respect borders. If this isn't possible after our vote to leave the EU, then the government should introduce a national ban. The best way to reduce this pollution is to prevent plastic being flushed into the sea in the first place.
The committee also speculated on the possibility of harm to wildlife from synthetic fibres such as those in microfleece cloth (sometimes made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate).
Newly engineered enzyme can break down plastic to raw materials
Plastics have a lot of properties that have made them fixtures of modern societies. They can be molded into any shape we'd like, they're tough yet flexible, and they come in enough variations that we can tune the chemistry to suit different needs. The problem is that they're tough enough that they don't break down on their own, and incinerating them is relatively inefficient. As a result, they've collected in our environment as both bulk plastics and the seemingly omnipresent microplastic waste.
For natural materials, breaking down isn't an issue, as microbes have evolved ways of digesting them to obtain energy or useful chemicals. But many plastics have only been around for decades, and we're just now seeing organisms that have evolved enzymes to digest them. Figuring they could do one better, researchers in France have engineered an enzyme that can efficiently break down one of the most common forms of plastic. The end result of this reaction is a raw material that can be reused directly to make new plastic bottles.
The plastic in question is polyethylene terephthalate, or PET. PET has a variety of uses, including as thin films with very high tensile strength (marketed as mylar). But its most notable use is in plastic drink bottles, which are a major component of environmental plastic waste. PET was first developed in the 1940s, and the first living organism that can break down and use the carbon in PET was described in 2016 [DOI: 10.1126/science.aad6359] [DX]—found in sediment near a plastic recycling facility, naturally.
