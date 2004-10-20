from the How-is-this-different? dept.
Publishers Worry as Ebooks Fly off Libraries' Virtual Shelves:
After the pandemic closed many libraries' physical branches this spring, checkouts of ebooks are up 52 percent from the same period last year, according to OverDrive, which partners with 50,000 libraries worldwide. Hoopla, another service that connects libraries to publishers, says 439 library systems in the US and Canada have joined since March, boosting its membership by 20 percent.
[...] But the surging popularity of library ebooks also has heightened longstanding tensions between publishers, who fear that digital borrowing eats into their sales, and public librarians, who are trying to serve their communities during a once-in-a-generation crisis. Since 2011, the industry's big-five publishers—Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, Simon and Schuster, and Macmillan—have limited library lending of ebooks, either by time—two years, for example—or number of checkouts—most often, 26 or 52 times. Readers can browse, download, join waiting lists for, and return digital library books from the comfort of their home, and the books are automatically removed from their devices at the end of the lending period.
The result: Libraries typically pay between $20 and $65 per copy—an industry average of $40, according to one recent survey—compared with the $15 an individual might pay to buy the same ebook online. Instead of owning an ebook copy forever, librarians must decide at the end of the licensing term whether to renew.
The rising demand for digital materials has prompted some librarians to shift what they buy, even as they fear shrinking budgets amid the economic downturn. A recent survey of 400 librarians in the US and Canada found that one-third are spending less on physical books, audiobooks, and DVDs, and more on digital versions since the pandemic began. Twenty-nine percent have had their budgets frozen or reduced.
But the publishers' licensing terms make it "very difficult for libraries to be able to afford ebooks," says Michelle Jeske, director of the Denver Public Library and president of the Public Library Association. "The pricing models don't work well for libraries." Between January and July, the Denver system saw 212,000 more books downloaded than the same period last year, a 17 percent increase.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 05, @04:24AM (2 children)
Copy protection lengths is a threat to the public domain. The threat is that many works would have no remaining copies to freely circulate by the time they reach the public domain.
All of these other threats that IP extremists complain about? They pale compared to this. I do not care about those threats until this one is fixed first.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 05, @04:36AM (1 child)
I can't find it in me to give the smallest of damns about threats to publishers. Or "rights holders" in general.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 05, @04:42AM
Kill "lending", and users will have an impetus to learn about Library Genesis and other sites publishers hate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 05, @04:45AM
What a load of horseshit. I guess publishers only tolerated physical libraries because it was still somewhat inconvenient to actually go to the library, pick up a copy of the book, then return it when you had finished reading it. They will, of course, fail to mention the reduced cost of producing a e-book or the reduction in the second hand book market that comes with many e-books.