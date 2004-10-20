One family's five-year battle for a terminally ill's mother's choice on how to die:
Fay Hoh Yin thought long about how she would want to die after being diagnosed with incurable stage IV T-cell lymphoma in 2014.
She and her two children, Monona and Duncan, experienced a "dress rehearsal" of what her death might be like in late 2015 when her body started to fail her. At the time, doctors believed it was Fay's cancer killing her, but her heart condition, called atrial fibrillation, was actually taking the largest toll on her body.
"I was ready to die," Fay told The Independent. "I had all the horrible symptoms; I couldn't breathe and I had no energy at all. It was very painful."
[...] Suffering was one of Fay's greatest fears when it came to thinking about her death because she watched her own mother experience a painful death in the years prior.
"I had seen my own mother suffer terribly for two years, and so that made a strong impression on me," she said. "To this day, I cannot think of the happy times easily."
Fay, who underwent multiple palliative blood transfusions during this time period, stopped them on 8 July. Hospice care was then brought into their home on 12 July.
Suffering was still a concern for Fay, but the only extreme suffering she experienced was during the final hours of her life.
"What I learned from not having medical aid in dying is that you need wonderful hospice care," Monona said. "Like, yes, my mom, to her dying day, she wanted a prescription to end her own life. She wanted that and she was angry that she couldn't have that. But, at the same time, I would say she died peacefully."
Excellent hospice support, palliative care doctors, and palliative medicine were, to Monona, what people needed to have what might be considered a "good death", something not everyone can access.
"You kind of need everything to have the kind of death my mom had, and that was extremely important to us as survivors because I'm a lot less destroyed than I was the first time she almost died," she said. "We just surrounded her with care, and she had that proverbial dying at home peacefully, surrounded by your loved ones."
[...] Monona described the four-and-a-half years with her mother as a "beautiful time" after she almost died in 2015. In her final months, Fay still found a way to use humour when interacting with her children, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
But fighting for end-of-life options for Fay, especially in her last couple months of life, cut into the time they could've spent doing other activities together.
[...] "It's a sacred thing when people die," she said. "[Fay] got there on her own steam, but we spent umteen hours wrestling with her fear. It just wouldn't have been the case if she knew, 'I have an insurance policy. If I am in tremendous pain, I will have the insurance policy' ... that would have transformed the last four or five months of her life."
This is a long -- but highly recommended -- read. Barring a catastrophic injury, how do you want your life to end?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday October 05, @09:33AM
Having watched two members of my family die slowly over an extended period, with a quality-of-life of zero in the last year or two, I absolutely want to be able to choose when I go. I was like that before any of this happened, but for people who believe in life-at-all-costs it usually only takes one family member dying like this to change their minds. It's easy enough to oppose the right to die when it's an abstract concept, but when it directly affects someone you love it brings it home in a very blunt fashion.
In any case we already have assisted dying, it's called "making the terminal patient as comfortable as possible with morphine" until eventually they don't wake up any more. Having legislation to regulate it merely improves the current unregulated ad hoc practice.