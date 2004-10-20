Fay, who underwent multiple palliative blood transfusions during this time period, stopped them on 8 July. Hospice care was then brought into their home on 12 July.

Suffering was still a concern for Fay, but the only extreme suffering she experienced was during the final hours of her life.

"What I learned from not having medical aid in dying is that you need wonderful hospice care," Monona said. "Like, yes, my mom, to her dying day, she wanted a prescription to end her own life. She wanted that and she was angry that she couldn't have that. But, at the same time, I would say she died peacefully."

Excellent hospice support, palliative care doctors, and palliative medicine were, to Monona, what people needed to have what might be considered a "good death", something not everyone can access.

"You kind of need everything to have the kind of death my mom had, and that was extremely important to us as survivors because I'm a lot less destroyed than I was the first time she almost died," she said. "We just surrounded her with care, and she had that proverbial dying at home peacefully, surrounded by your loved ones."

[...] Monona described the four-and-a-half years with her mother as a "beautiful time" after she almost died in 2015. In her final months, Fay still found a way to use humour when interacting with her children, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

But fighting for end-of-life options for Fay, especially in her last couple months of life, cut into the time they could've spent doing other activities together.

[...] "It's a sacred thing when people die," she said. "[Fay] got there on her own steam, but we spent umteen hours wrestling with her fear. It just wouldn't have been the case if she knew, 'I have an insurance policy. If I am in tremendous pain, I will have the insurance policy' ... that would have transformed the last four or five months of her life."