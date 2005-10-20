from the finders-keepers-losers-weepers dept.
It Takes Hackers 1 Minute To Find And Abuse Credentials Exposed On Github - Comparitech:
Developers routinely use GitHub to back up, share, and manage changes to code. GitHub code repositories are usually public, meaning anyone can find and access code that's been uploaded to the site. And all too often, developers forget to remove sensitive data from their code before putting it on GitHub.
[...] But how long does it take for attackers to find data once it's exposed, and what do they do with it? Comparitech researchers sought to find answers to these questions by setting up a honeypot.
Our researchers created multiple accounts on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and GitHub. They then published user credentials such as AWS IDs and secret keys in public GitHub repositories. Using the AWS CloudTrail service, they then watched and logged attackers who used the credentials to access our AWS servers.
Researchers set up the dummy accounts with programmatic access but no permissions to prevent the attackers from impacting our AWS infrastructure. The user was assigned a policy with full access to any part of the AWS elastic cloud service (AmazonEC2FullAccess).
The AWS Athena service was used to search and query the logs of attacks by time, event, and IP address.
It took just one minute for attackers to find and start abusing the exposed AWS secret key. Based on the speed of the attacks, researchers assume that attackers use custom or modified tooling and scripts for such attacks, and most use proxies that allow them to perform each request from a different IP address.
That's bad news for programmers and developers. Even if a developer quickly realizes their mistake after committing code to GitHub, they might not be able to remove it before attackers get their hands on the exposed credentials.
(Emphasis in original retained.)
The article suggests a number of steps to take if you discover you accidentally uploaded credentials.