The 2020 NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine
The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus" or HCV, which causes hepatitis C infection - a disease that causes inflammation and infection of the liver. The announcement was made on Monday, 5 October 2020 at 11.30 am cest (3:00 pm in India) at the Nobel Forum at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.
This year's Nobel Prize for Medicine has been awarded to three scientists who have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world, said a press release by the Nobel Committee.
Dr. Alter, an American, is a medical researcher for the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.
Dr. Houghton, born in Britain, is the Li Ka Shing professor of virology at the University of Alberta, Canada. He is also director of the Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute at the university.
Dr. Rice, born in Sacramento, is a professor at Rockefeller University in New York. From 2001 to 2018, he was the scientific and executive director at the Center for the Study of Hepatitis C at the university.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 05, @06:27PM
Well done and congratulations.
At least this is a deserved Nobel prize; unlike certain Peace prizes I recall.