The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus" or HCV, which causes hepatitis C infection - a disease that causes inflammation and infection of the liver. The announcement was made on Monday, 5 October 2020 at 11.30 am cest (3:00 pm in India) at the Nobel Forum at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

This year's Nobel Prize for Medicine has been awarded to three scientists who have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world, said a press release by the Nobel Committee.