from the waiting-for-Jane,-Judy,-Elroy,-Rosey,-and-Astro dept.
Nvidia has announced a cheaper version of its $99 Jetson Nano developer kit. The Jetson Nano pairs a quad-core Cortex-A57 ARM CPU with 128 Maxwell GPU cores. The new model has 2 GiB of RAM instead of 4 GiB, drops one of the four USB ports (which may be USB 2.0 instead of 3.0), and drops DisplayPort output.
Elsewhere at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference 2020:
NVIDIA Online GTC 2020 Kicks Off Today But No Open-Source Linux Announcement Expected
Quadro No More? NVIDIA Announces Ampere-based RTX A6000 & A40 Video Cards For Pro Visualization
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Set to Ship In 2021, Roadmaps BlueField-3&4 By 2023
Related Stories
Nvidia Announces Jetson Nano Dev Kit & Board: X1 for $99
Today at GTC 2019 Nvidia launched a new member of the Jetson family: The new Jetson Nano. The Jetson family of products represents Nvidia new focus on robotics, AI and autonomous machine applications. A few months back we had the pleasure to have a high level review of the Jetson AGX as well as the Xavier chip that powers it. The biggest concern of the AGX dev kit was its pricing – with retail costs of $2500 ($1299 as part of Nvidia's developer programme), it's massively out of range of most hobbyist users such as our readers.
[...] The Jetson Nano is a full blown single-board-computer in the form of a module. The module form-factor and connector is SO-DIMM and is similar to past Nvidia modules by the company. The goal of the form-factor is to have the most compact form-factor possible, as it is envisioned to be used in a wide variety of applications where a possible customer will design their own connector boards best fit for their design needs.
At the heart of the Nano module we find Nvidia's "Erista" chip which also powered the Tegra X1 in the Nvidia Shield as well as the Nintendo Switch. The variant used in the Nano is a cut-down version though, as the 4 A57 cores only clock up to 1.43GHz and the GPU only has half the cores (128 versus 256 in the full X1) active. The module comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 and a 16GB eMMC module. The Jetson Nano module will be available to interested parties for $129.
$99 without storage.
Related: Nvidia Reveals Jetson Xavier SoC for Robots