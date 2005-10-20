Unreliable home broadband connectivity is the primary technical challenge businesses are having to deal with as remote working continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's one takeaway from a survey of 100 C-level executives and IT professionals in the US by Navisite designed to highlight the biggest headaches for organizations providing IT services to workers since offices began to close in March.

Around half (51%) of those surveyed said they experienced some “IT pains” during the rapid shift to support home workers, while almost a third (29%) continue to face technical challenges.

At the same time, the majority (83%) now expect to continue with remote work policies when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

[...] “Businesses that initially engaged their cloud or managed service provider and said, ‘Give me whatever solution will get me up and running' in the beginning of the pandemic are now taking a more thoughtful approach, much as enterprises are doing with cloud in general,” [Karyn Price] said.

“They are being more strategic about how they deploy remote work technology solutions, as well as to how they manage corporate digital transformation as a whole.”