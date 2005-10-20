from the what-what-in-the-gut dept.
Over the years, scientists have noted that those living in industrialized societies have a notably different microbiome compared to hunter-gatherer communities around the world. From this, a growing body of evidence has linked changes in our microbiome to many of the diseases of the modern industrialized world, such as inflammatory bowel disease, allergies, and obesity. The current study helps to characterize the change in gut microbiomes and highlights the value of ancient latrines as sources of bio-molecular information.
Piers Mitchell of Cambridge University specializes in the gut contents of past people through analysis of unusual substrates. By looking at the contents of archaeological latrines and desiccated feces under the microscope, he and his team have learned volumes about the intestinal parasites that plagued our ancestors.
[...] The team analyzed sediment from medieval latrines in Jerusalem and Riga, Latvia dating from the 14th-15th century CE. The first challenge was distinguishing bacteria that once formed the ancient gut from those that are normally found in the soil, an unavoidable consequence of working with archaeological material.
The researchers identified a wide range of bacteria, archaea, protozoa, parasitic worms, fungi and other organisms, including many taxa known to inhabit the intestines of modern humans.
[...] The use of latrines, where the feces of many people are mixed together, allowed the researchers unprecedented insight into the microbiomes of entire communities.
"These latrines gave us much more representative information about the wider pre-industrial population of these regions than an individual fecal sample would have," explains Mitchell. "Combining evidence from light microscopy and ancient DNA analysis allows us to identify the amazing variety of organisms present in the intestines of our ancestors who lived centuries ago."
Journal Reference:
Susanna Sabin, et al Estimating molecular preservation of the intestinal microbiome via metagenomic analyses of latrine sediments from two medieval cities [$], Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2019.0576)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday October 06, @06:43AM
Isn't it True! Oh duplicitous Eds, that this is a janrinok submission? Old people emptying their colons, reminds me of all current broadcast television. Chromas submits, and it comes from some cutesy names Soylent bot. But it was always the janrinok. Coracles used to be made of walrus hide! But it was the tar. And then they were make of cowskin! But it was the tar. And now we make them of canvas, but it is still the tar. It is still the janrinok, that seals the seams.
"As you wish." Dread Pirate Roberts
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 06, @06:53AM
And the point is?