John McAfee Indicted for Tax Evasion:
An indictment was unsealed today charging John David McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department's Tax Division and U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee. The June 15, 2020 indictment was unsealed following McAfee's arrest in Spain where he is pending extradition.
According to the indictment, John McAfee earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources. The indictment does not allege that during these years McAfee received any income or had any connection with the anti-virus company bearing his name.
According to the indictment, McAfee allegedly evaded his tax liability by directing his income to be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees. The indictment further alleges McAfee attempted to evade the IRS by concealing assets, including real property, a vehicle, and a yacht, in the names of others.
If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion and a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count of willful failure to file a tax return. McAfee also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.
Coverage at:
ArsTechnica, AP News, Reuters, TechCrunch, and others.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday October 06, @08:48AM (1 child)
Whether or not it is the case with what McAfee has been up to, indictments are infamously easy to come by [nycourts.gov]. The US tax code is so convoluted and byzantine that it could be used to nail anyone any time, big or small, rich or poor, for something. I expect that once they get him stateside they can continue digging and then come up with some parallel construction to get him for whatever else they already have but can't press charges on ... yet. The taxes are just an excuse to get him into custody.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 06, @10:03AM
I expect that this indictment is in invitation (by the current administration) for McAffee to stay in Belize indefinitely.
For more information, deposit 0.25BTC to 29e051c90531025e6edca9c8e9376005
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 06, @08:57AM (2 children)
This guy is such a sad story. He did something right once. Since then, he can only do stupid. But, every time he starts to feel irrelevant, he has to do something even stupider so that he can feel relevant again. This time, it's, "Hey, I just won't file my tax returns!" DERP-A-DERP!! He didn't expat hard enough to get away with it though.
Have you had your COVID yet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 06, @09:09AM
Just like ESR and Runaway, only Runaway never did anything, and not so much as went crazy as instead was stupid from birth. Poor Runaway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 06, @09:21AM
He wouldn't be in trouble if he actually had no money.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 06, @09:27AM
Sigh... yet another one for whom the taxpayers will support the cost of woman underwear [twitter.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0