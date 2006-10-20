from the I'm-shocked,shocked-I-say dept.
Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 devices it was hired to scrap
Apple alleges in a lawsuit that Geep Canada sold approximately 100,000 iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, which the recycler had received to be stripped down and recycled.
Apple has long been working to increase how much it recycles, and even as it attempts to move more of that process in house, it still continues to rely on certain partner companies. Since 2014, that's included Geep Canada, the electronics recycling firm which Apple is reportedly now suing.
According to The Logic, Apple estimates that Geep Canada stole around 100,000 iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches that it had been hired to recycle.
Geep does not deny the thefts, but has filed a counter suit claiming that they were conducted by three "rogue" employees without the knowledge of the company. Apple argues that these employees were in fact senior management at the firm.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Tuesday October 06, @03:05PM (1 child)
"sold approximately 100,000 iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches,"
Which suggests these were still working and good enough to sell?! Or is there something else going on here?
Of course Apple just wants to make everyone buy all new stuff for more $$$, and everyone should hate them for being so wasteful.
Sorry, "recycling" is not free. A new item does not magically appear when an old item is "recycled". It uses power and materials to break something down and make something new.
One should always re-use something until it can not be re-used by anyone any more. Once it can't be re-used, then yes "recycle" to keep bad shit out of land fills and reclaim materials. To do otherwise is wasteful. Why does apple hate the planet?
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday October 06, @03:07PM
You overestimate the Apple-wannabes.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 06, @03:07PM (1 child)
The three R's are in that order for a reason. Where possible, re-use is a better option than recycling. I applaud those rogue employees for that reason (although I would not be surprised if their motives were financial rather than environmental).
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Tuesday October 06, @03:23PM
Which would still only make them as bad as Apple is behaving.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday October 06, @03:24PM (1 child)
As much dislike as I have for Apple, I think I mostly side with Apple on this.
Apple wants to protect its brand. Control quality of products sold using their name.
The recycler clearly violated their agreement.
On the flip side, I fault Apple for not making products more serviceable and repairable and for their monopolist mindset inspired from wanting to be Microsoft back in the 90's.
The fact that if I wanted to develop for Apple (which I do not any more) I would have to pay Apple every step of the way, does not exactly make me a fan.
On Android, I can download development tools, for free. And they run on any platform! I can build my app without anyone's permission. I can install the app onto my own and my friend's phones without Google's permission. And especially without having to PAY for the PRIVILEGE of contributing my development efforts to Apple. And then to add injury to insult, that Apple can ban my app for no particular reason, and then introduce their own app which is loosely a clone of mine. What a way to welcome developers.
In order to make Halloween scary this year, children are ordered to NOT wear masks.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday October 06, @03:48PM
Ah the many dichotomies in life. I'm with you 100%. I'm not a fan of Apple's branding and marketing ways and means, but if I had to, I can explain / defend (mansplain?) Apple's stance of wanting to control the entirety of their product image, quality, reliability, culture, etc. I don't agree with their methods, such as you the developer having to pay Apple for the privilege. But one could argue that it's a bit of insurance that developers won't just slap spaghetti-code together and wish it well. So the whole thing becomes a fanboi club in a binary way. You're either very vested in all things Apple, or you're not. I know there are shades of gray in between, but it's a low valley between two mountains.
Which for some unknown reason reminds me of something I caught in the news- Pamela Anderson wants Julian Assange to be pardoned. Not sure how I made that connection...