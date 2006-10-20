Stories
Cisco Ordered to Pay $1.9 Billion in Cybersecurity Patent Infringement Case

Phoenix666 writes:

Cisco Ordered to Pay $1.9 Billion in Cybersecurity Patent Infringement Case:

A US district judge has ordered Cisco to pay $1.9 billion to Centripetal Networks, Inc., for infringing on four patents related to cybersecurity.

Founded in 2009, Centripetal focuses on cyber threat intelligence, providing solutions that help organizations defeat cyber-attacks. The company has developed technology for operationalizing and automating threat intelligence and has been awarded various patents in the United States and abroad.

In a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia in March 2018, the company claimed that numerous Cisco product series have been infringing on five of its patents for years.

Cisco vows to appeal the decision. Will the deeper pockets prevail?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 06, @09:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 06, @09:51PM (#1061410)

    Anyone have experience with Centripetal? Just curious whether they earned their patents are more on the troll end of the spectrum.

