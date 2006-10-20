Stories
Holy Lockdown! "The Batman", "Dune", and Other Movies’ Releases Delayed

Phoenix666 writes:

Holy lockdown! The Batman and Dune movies’ releases delayed:

US-based entertainment giant Warner Bros says it is delaying the release of Dune and The Batman movies, another setback for an industry hit by coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and physical distancing measures that have closed theatres worldwide.

Dune, a science-fiction movie directed by Canadian director Dennis Villeneuve, is now scheduled to open in October 2021, instead of December. The release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has been moved to 2022 from October 2021.

Movie releases have been getting delayed even after restrictions were eased, with people still wary of stepping into cinema halls, and many theatres still not operational.

On Monday, the world’s second-biggest cinema chain, Cineworld, decided to temporarily close its UK and US movie theatres in an attempt to survive a collapse in filmmaking and cinema-going.

Can the theater industry survive?

