from the R.I.P. dept.
Eddie Van Halen, Hall of Fame Guitarist Who Revolutionized Instrument, Dead at 65 :
Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitar innovator and virtuoso who led Van Halen through five decades and three lead singers, establishing himself as one of the all-time great players in rock history, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.
“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” his son Wolfgang Van Halen wrote. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”
(Score: 2) by Kell on Wednesday October 07, @02:06AM
Riff in peace, maestro.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday October 07, @02:13AM
The cocaine kept him moving, and the alcohol put him in a more liberated state of mind where he would try things musically that he wouldn't have otherwise...
Keepin' it real, rock on Eddie.
