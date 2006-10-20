Elon Musk's SpaceX has landed a $149 million contract to build missile-tracking satellites for the Pentagon.

SpaceX would build four satellites in its assembly plant in Redmond, Washington, the US Space Development Agency (SDA) said on Monday, per Reuters. The plant is where SpaceX builds satellites for Starlink, a constellation of satellites designed to beam the internet around the world.

This is SpaceX's first government contract to build satellites.

The four satellites would be fitted with a wide-angle infrared missile-tracking sensor supplied by a subcontractor, an SDA official said.