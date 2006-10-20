Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SpaceX and L3Harris Awarded Pentagon Contracts to Build Missile-Tracking Satellites

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 07, @08:06AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the who-does-the-launches? dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Elon Musk's SpaceX wins a $149 million Pentagon contract to build missile-tracking satellites

Elon Musk's SpaceX has landed a $149 million contract to build missile-tracking satellites for the Pentagon.

SpaceX would build four satellites in its assembly plant in Redmond, Washington, the US Space Development Agency (SDA) said on Monday, per Reuters. The plant is where SpaceX builds satellites for Starlink, a constellation of satellites designed to beam the internet around the world.

This is SpaceX's first government contract to build satellites.

The four satellites would be fitted with a wide-angle infrared missile-tracking sensor supplied by a subcontractor, an SDA official said.

See also: L3Harris, SpaceX win Space Development Agency contracts to build missile-warning satellites

Original Submission


«  This Rare Bird is Male on One Side and Female on the Other
SpaceX and L3Harris Awarded Pentagon Contracts to Build Missile-Tracking Satellites | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.