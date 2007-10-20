Stories
Series Of Spacex and ULA Launch Scrubs Saddens Skywatchers

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 07, @06:51PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the scrubbed-so-often-they-should-be-clean-by-now dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A September full of suffering for space fans now seems to be bleeding over into October as a long series of launch delays continues with Monday's scrub of a planned SpaceX Starlink mission[*].

This marks the fifth time the launch has been pushed back in the past three weeks, and it comes just three days after SpaceX had to stand down once again from launching a GPS satellite for the US Space Force on Friday. That mission has also been postponed now a total of four times in the past week.

The delays aren't only affecting SpaceX. A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket was set to lift a new US spy satellite into orbit Aug. 27 and has been delayed no less than six times since, most recently on Sept. 30.

[*] SpaceX was able to successfully launch the Starlink satellites on Tuesday.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday October 07, @06:59PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 07, @06:59PM (#1061786) Journal

    Launch providers, but especially SpaceX, must take measures to ensure they have better control of the weather on launch days.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 07, @07:21PM

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday October 07, @07:21PM (#1061804) Journal

      In a hypothetical future of 1 million people working in orbit and on the Moon and 10+ launches per day globally, they need to push through the stratosphere even if it's a little windy. Although we still have weather and volcano-related delays for passenger aircraft.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday October 07, @07:19PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday October 07, @07:19PM (#1061801) Journal

    Elon Musk: SpaceX's Starlink broadband public beta ready to go after latest launch [zdnet.com]

    More importantly for broadband-starved potential customers in the US, this latest batch of 60 Starlink satellites clears the way for a public beta in northern US and possibly southern Canada.

    "Once these satellites reach their target position, we will be able to roll out a fairly wide public beta in northern US and hopefully southern Canada. Other countries to follow as soon as we receive regulatory approval," tweeted SpaceX CEO Elon Musk [twitter.com].

    Starlink has been running a private beta since July in parts of northern US and while it has had coverage of southern Canada, services there are pending regulatory approval. However, the private beta was largely limited to SpaceX employees, according to TechCrunch [techcrunch.com].

