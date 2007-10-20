'Given that the discovery is 5,000 years old, you can imagine how important it is to understand the beliefs of the ancient people populating Siberia', said Vyacheslav Molodin.

The discovery was made this summer inside the mass burial of people from Odinov culture in Vengerovsky district of Novosibirsk region, Western Siberia.

The small - about a palm size - statuette found in situ by the team of Novosibirsk Institute of Archeology and Ethnography had a mask depicting a bear made of a horse vertebrae.

'This is without a doubt the find of the season, the find that any world museum from the Hermitage to the Louvre museum would love to exhibit', said professor Vyacheslav Molodin, head of the Ust-Tartas 2 expedition.

'We've never come across anything like this, despite our extensive knowledge of the Odinov culture's burial rites.

'The woman must have been an unusual person to have such a figurine 'escoring'[sic] her to the afterlife', he said.