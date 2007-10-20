from the tell-me-when-the-year-2020-is-over dept.
Hurricane Delta Becomes A Category 4 Storm As Winds Reach 140 MPH:
Delta has grown at an extraordinary rate since early Monday morning, when its maximum sustained winds were only 40 mph. It quickly became a Category 4 on Tuesday, one day before it's expected to cross over part of Mexico's coast.
The hurricane center had previously predicted the storm could develop intensely strong winds late Tuesday and early Wednesday, but after a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured maximum winds near 130 mph with higher gusts, the center put out a special update before noon.
As a Category 4 storm, Delta will likely cause "catastrophic damage," according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
[...] The storm is predicted to take a slightly more westward path than forecasters had been predicting on Monday. But it's then seen curling toward the north and northeast, and its potential landfall remains on the Louisiana coast – raising concern in a region that has already seen flooding and power outages from storms over the summer.
"This storm will affect Louisiana and everyone needs to prepare accordingly," Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday.
[...] "The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is currently tied with the 1916 Atlantic hurricane season," meteorologist Philip Klotzbach says via Twitter, "for most continental US named storm landfalls in a season on record (9 landfalls)."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 07, @11:26PM (2 children)
Delta has already crossed the Yucatan. Maximum sustained winds are down to 85 mph and the central pressure has risen to 977 hPa. It won't be making additional landfalls in Mexico. This is old news.
The forecast track has shifted to the left. Instead of making landfall closer to eastern Louisiana, the cone has been moved to the west and no longer includes New Orleans. Obviously that's good news for New Orleans. The bad news is that if the track moves any farther to the west, it could make landfall in a similar area as Hurricane Laura. Delta should intensify over the Gulf of Mexico but probably weaken again as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Water temperatures are cooler in the northern Gulf and vertical wind shear should increase as it approaches land. Rapid intensification seems somewhat unlikely over the western Gulf because water temperatures are considerably cooler than in the Caribbean. Delta will probably get close to being a major hurricane again but conditions are less favorable than in the Caribbean and become more hostile closer to the Gulf Coast.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 07, @11:31PM (1 child)
Projecting major hurricane (cat 3) on Friday:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at1+shtml/211609.shtml?cone#contents [noaa.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 07, @11:49PM
It's going to be close to being a major hurricane for a time. That said, track forecasts are considerably more reliable than intensity forecasts. Large scale high and low pressure systems steer tropical cyclones, and those systems are forecast well by current computer models. Intensity is driven by thunderstorm activity in the core of tropical cyclones, which is a much smaller scale process, and something that the models don't forecast nearly as well. NHC's forecast has the winds peaking at 115 mph [noaa.gov], which is just over the threshold for a category 3 storm (111 mph). Here's a page with model forecasts for Delta [ucar.edu]. If you look at the intensity guidance, some of the models bring Delta to a category 3 storm while quite a few others keep it weaker. It'll probably get close to major hurricane status but it's uncertain if it gets to 115 mph and we're really splitting hairs here anyway. Intensity isn't forecast that well to begin with. The average forecast error in intensity at 36 hours is about 10 mph [noaa.gov], but the errors can be larger or smaller than that.
In terms of impacts to the US, the wind field will broaden and storm surge will be a concern over a wide area of the Gulf coast from eastern Texas through Louisiana. Delta should still be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, probably in central or western Louisiana. The models are in pretty good agreement about it being a category 2 hurricane at that point though the forecast uncertainty is probably larger than what that ensemble shows. Heavy rainfall and flooding is also a concern along the Gulf Coast.