First spotted over at XDA Developers, the US Antitrust Subcommittee has finally released its long awaited report. To the astute, it lists the blatant obvious conclusions.
The [US Antitrust] Subcommittee just released their conclusion and report on this investigation, and it contains scathing remarks on how these companies have indulged in anticompetitive, monopolistic, and dominating behavior. While the complete report runs into a good 450 pages, we strongly recommend reading at least the Chairs' Foreword (pages 6-9) and the Executive Summary (pages 9-21) for an overview.
In its report, the Subcommittee notes that even though Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are different companies that operate across different segments, their business practices have some common problems:
- Each platform serves as a gatekeeper over a key channel of distribution.
- By controlling access to markets, the giants can pick winners and losers throughout the US economy.
- They not only wield tremendous power as a gatekeeper, they also abuse the position by:
- Charging exorbitant fees
- Imposing oppressive contract terms
- Extracting valuable data from people and businesses that rely on them.
- Each platform uses its gatekeeper position to maintain its market power.
- The companies control infrastructure and use this control for surveilling other businesses to identify potential rivals.
- These rivals are then either bought out, copied, or have their competitive threat cut off.
- Each platform has abused its role as an intermediary to further entrench and expand its dominance. This can take the form of self-preferencing, predatory pricing, or exclusionary conduct. The end result is that dominant platforms have exploited their power to become even more dominant.
The report leaves no punches behind.
Companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons. Although these firms have delivered clear benefits to society, the dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google has come at a price. These firms typically run the marketplace while also competing in it — a position that enables them to write one set of rules for others, while they play by another, or to engage in a form of their own private quasi regulation that is unaccountable to anyone but themselves.
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday October 08, @08:49PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @09:01PM
Ok I'll Bite...what's FAANG ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @09:09PM
Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (Alphabet)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 08, @09:10PM
https://www.dictionary.com/e/acronyms/faang/ [dictionary.com]
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @09:10PM
Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google last I heard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @09:12PM
FAANG is what happened after billionaires built their fortunes on unpaid labor taken from the free open source software community.
FAANG is the end result of Richard Stallman, the GNU Project, the Free Software Foundation, and Linux.
FAANG is the tech industry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @09:08PM
ohhh-kay?
what i would like to see now is a pie chart of "operating systems" used by poor abused user to access these FANGS ... and maybe they'll need to add a "m" and a "$"???
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 08, @09:17PM
I'm afraid that ship has sailed. MS has "diversified" over the past decade. Their core business is no longer the distribution of their operating system. Worse, the damage is done - only a very small percentage of people knows how to install an OS, and no one is going to change their OS. MS domination of desktop operating systems is a fait accompli which will probably never be undone.
MS probably could be taken to task for monopolistic misconduct in other areas, but that would take a helluva lot of work.
Fact is, MS is less of a threat to you and to me, right now, than FAANG is. Wouldn't hurt my feelz at all if MS takes a few hits, but let's not waste time on them. MS isn't actively working to change society like those other five.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 08, @09:08PM
It's about time some powerful people take note.
All that BS about the Russians influencing the elections? Exactly how was that purported foreign influence supposed to be taking place? Oh yeah - through Facebook, primarily. That allegation, true or not, should suffice to convince you that Facebook has too much power. If Russia can theoretically sway an election through Facebook, then Facebook obviously has the power to sway an election for their own purposes.
Hmmm - Zuck didn't think of that? Yeah, right.
And Facebook IS, right now, using it's power to sway the election, as is Google and Twitter. In cooperation with MSM, they shut down one after another account which disagrees with their goals.
More, they are using their influence in an attempt to dictate how a criminal investigation goes. Rittenhouse's lawyers are under attack on all three platforms, undermining their attempts to raise the funds necessary to mount a proper defense. The same people who are donating and running fund raising campaigns for Antifa rioters, want to block Rittenhouse's access to the same funds.
It is necessary that all these mega-corps be not only broken up, but that their future ability to acquire startups and competition be crippled.
Democracy, you say? What chance does democracy have, when less than a dozen gatekeepers control all of the information? Defending these people and their corporatioins is not defending democracy - it is undermining democracy.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @09:18PM
We'd need to figure out some plausible set of criteria that actually relate to something measurable, so that it doesn't turn into hate-of-the-week power for attorneys general.
Some function like: if a nationwide market is $X% of GDP AND (company controls Y% of said market OR exercises monopoly/monopsony power with respect to participants in said market) AND company's position has been in place for Z years THEN break up company into pieces that are smaller than said threshold by a factor of 15%.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday October 08, @09:27PM
You're asking for an objective criteria. Ideally, we could come up with such a thing. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening. Every lawyer, every AG, every governor, as well as congress and the senate, are going to be hovering over the whole process like vultures. Any settlements are going to be highly subjective. A minimum of 10 million greedy sumbitches are going to be looking for their own advantages, probably more.
If you are hoping for something fair and rational to come of all this, you will be sorely disappointed.
The best we can hope for, is that none of the survivors is able to accumulate the raw power that these five enjoy today.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @09:23PM
