NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Passes Crucial Launch-Simulation Tests

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday October 08, @12:03PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the looking-forward-to-first-light dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for aristarchus:

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope passes crucial launch-simulation tests:

NASA's next big space telescope just took another step toward its highly anticipated 2021 launch.

The $9.8 billion James Webb Space Telescope has passed "environmental testing," a series of trials designed to simulate the considerable rigors of launch, NASA officials announced today (Oct. 6).

"The successful completion of our observatory environmental tests represent[s] a monumental milestone in the march to launch," Webb project manager Bill Ochs, of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said today in a statement. "Environmental testing demonstrates Webb's ability to survive the rocket ride to space, which is the most violent portion of its trip to orbit approximately a million miles from Earth."

