from the we-don't-need-no-stinkin'-logs dept.
Five bar and cafe owners arrested in France for running no-log WiFi networks:
In one of the weirdest arrests of the year, at least five bar and cafe managers from the French city of Grenoble were taken into custody last week for running open WiFi networks at their establishments and not keeping logs of past connected users.
The bar and cafe owners were arrested for allegedly breaking a 14-year-old French law that dictates that all internet service providers must keep logs on all their users for at least one year.
According to local media reports, the bar and cafe owners claimed they were not aware that such a law even existed, let alone that it applied to them as they had not received notifications from their union, which usually sends alerts of industry-wide legal requirements.
[...] The bar and cafe owners were eventually released after questioning.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday October 08, @02:52PM (2 children)
Wow, way to ensure public safety by jailing these threats to same! Saved a grand total of 0 lives, and prevented $0 in material property and bodily damage, but that's not what matters. A way that imaginary proppity might be stolen and crime committed out of view was plugged!
Who the heck directed the police to arrest these prominent citizens, and why did the police not refuse these orders? We're talking arrests and jailings, when a written warning and then fines would seem more appropriate early steps. Instead, seems they skipped all those preliminaries, and made jail the first step. At least the city of Grand Prairie, Texas spent years warning and fining a home owner before throwing him in jail for failure to mow his lawn!
The current mayor of Grenoble is Eric Piolle, a member of a leftist political party that is anti-capitalist and green, and an engineer before he turned to politics. No doubt he has many other more urgent concerns than that. And yet, he might be sympathetic to efforts to keep industrial secrets. Or was it some industry trade group that bypassed civil authority and went directly to the police? Was it the police acting on their own initiative? Cops always want more surveillance. Grenoble is a center of research, tech, and innovation, and maybe the motive was prevention of industrial espionage.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 08, @03:00PM (1 child)
Subversives, non-conformists, breaking a link in the traceability chain - exposes the French authorities for what they really are: just another surveillance state.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday October 08, @03:21PM
Exposed they are, have been for a long time. What is being done about it? Will it have any effect on the next election?
(Score: 1) by computermachine on Thursday October 08, @02:53PM (1 child)
So, a cafe that provides free WiFi is considered an ISP in france?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday October 08, @03:12PM
Well, they provide internet service, don't they?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 08, @02:53PM
