Ice-cream in Space! ISS gets a fridge.
The ISS is getting a new fridge. So they can keep their Tang chilled or possibly just get something that is more yummy than freeze-dried nutrients sucked thru a straw.
No rotating parts, radiation resistance and it can't blow heat out the back like a normal fridge but instead it is going to be hooked up to the existing ISS liquid cooling system.
https://www.colorado.edu/aerospace/2020/04/23/new-fridge-could-bring-real-ice-cream-space:
Officially called the Freezer Refrigerator Incubator Device for Galley and Experimentation, or FRIDGE, it is a far cry from the Amana or Frigidaire in your kitchen. Standard electronics don't fare well in space for a litany of reasons, with the fierce vibrations of launch and the higher radiation levels experienced once in orbit being primary culprits, so BioServe is designing specialized units.
[...] Compared to a regular refrigerator, FRIDGE is much smaller, roughly the size of a microwave oven, a requirement so it can fit into the pre-existing connections and rack housings aboard the space station.
[...] NASA has ordered eight FRIDGE units. Two will be used for astronaut food, and the remaining six will serve as home for active experiments that are temperature sensitive, or as storage for experiments either right before or after rocket transport to and from the ISS or aboard the station while awaiting active research.
NASA's New $23 Million Space Toilet Arrives on ISS, Astronaut Shows How It Works in Video
NASA's new $23 million space toilet arrives on ISS, astronaut shows how it works in video:
A recently designed space toilet that better accommodates women has landed at the International Space Station. The new loo was packed inside a cargo ship that successfully blasted off Friday evening from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, and arrived Monday. The astronauts will give the toilet a test run for the next few months.
[...] This new toilet is 65% smaller and almost half as light than current ISS toilets in use.
[...] The new, smaller toilet will be able to fit into the NASA Orion capsules, which will travel to the moon in future missions. In a new NASA video posted Tuesday, astronaut Chris Cassidy takes viewers on a tour of the toilet and the Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) and explains more about what's it like going to the bathroom in space.
"The desire to go, the need to go, is very similar as on Earth. You just know you have to go," he says. "It doesn't feel any different because the fluid might be floating in your bladder or something. No, it's just the exact same sensation."
[...] The microgravity toilets used on the ISS use suction to keep waste from escaping during a potty break in space, but the new system has a new shape to better fit female anatomy. The toilet is also better suited to capture more waste than before.
"Cleaning up a mess is a big deal. We don't want any misses or escapes," Johnson Space Center project manager Melissa McKinley told The Guardian. "Let's just say everything floats in weightlessness."
