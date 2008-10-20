Stories
Discovery Enables Adult Skin to Regenerate Like a Newborn’s

posted by martyb on Thursday October 08, @10:57PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the will-it-work-on-baldness? dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Discovery enables adult skin to regenerate like a newborn’s:

In a study, published in the journal eLife on Sept. 29, the researchers identified a factor that acts like a molecular switch in the skin of baby mice that controls the formation of hair follicles as they develop during the first week of life. The switch is mostly turned off after skin forms and remains off in adult tissue. When it was activated in specialized cells in adult mice, their skin was able to heal wounds without scarring. The reformed skin even included fur and could make goose bumps, an ability that is lost in adult human scars.

“We were able to take the innate ability of young, neonatal skin to regenerate and transfer that ability to old skin,” said Ryan Driskell, an assistant professor in WSU’s School of Molecular Biosciences. “We have shown in principle that this kind of regeneration is possible.”

[...] Driskell’s team used a new technique called single cell RNA sequencing to compare genes and cells in developing and adult skin. [...] The factor the researchers identified, called Lef1, was associated with papillary fibroblasts which are developing cells in the papillary dermis, a layer of skin just below the surface that gives skin its tension and youthful appearance.

A lot of work still needs to be done before this latest discovery in mice can be applied to human skin, Driskell said, but this is a foundational advance.

Journal Reference:
Quan M Phan, Gracelyn M Fine, Lucia Salz, et al. Lef1 expression in fibroblasts maintains developmental potential in adult skin to regenerate wounds, (DOI: 10.7554/eLife.60066)

See also: skinregeneration.org.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday October 08, @11:01PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Thursday October 08, @11:01PM (#1062278)

    In a youthful ... rodent-like way? I'm strangely simultaneously turned on and want to feed you some peanut butter.

