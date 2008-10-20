from the no.sub.no.service? dept.
Is Microsoft dropping the subscription model? Next year they'll once again offer Office as a stand-alone product without the need for a monthly subscription payment. You probably won't actually save any money since it will probably cost as much as many months of subs but still it could be nice or an interesting step away, or as a supplement to, the subscription based model. Perhaps it's not all that it's cracked up to be.
Is this a way for MS to try and recapture all the users that decided to switch to one of the non-subscription based Office alternatives (e.g. OpenOffice) Because they wouldn't offer this if all was fine in subscription land.
New version of Microsoft Office won't require you to pay for a subscription.
(Score: 2, Informative) by kreuzfeld on Friday October 09, @01:22AM (4 children)
Better yet, save the money and visit https://www.libreoffice.org/ [libreoffice.org] instead. I've been on a successful LibreOffice-only diet for the past 13 years, though I'm fortunate enough to be in academia and so have more flexibility than some.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Friday October 09, @01:24AM (1 child)
This is what I use. I've installed office 2016 on nearly a hundred machines this year. I will still use LibreOffice for personal use. I can't find anything I do with documents and spreadsheets it won't do.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @01:38AM
Ha! I've heard that before! Well, let me tell the one thing that your trendy "free software" can't do, OK?? It can't put any money into Microsoft's greedy little monopoly paws, that is one thing it can't do! I mean, "Libre", what is that, French?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 09, @01:25AM
If you have to have MS Office, just get it the old fashioned way, through bittorrent.
Are you a cuck race theorist?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday October 09, @01:57AM
Tried LibreOffice, but after six months of playing "which weird new bug will I find today?" I gave up and returned to MS Office. I really wanted to get out from under MS' thumb, but it was just too much of a hassle to deal with the neverending series of weird glitches and bugs in LibreOffice, which ending up with me doing things like saving multiple generations of work in case something new popped up and corrupted/broken things, taking notes on what I'd changed in case a bug trashed it and I had to redo, etc. It was too much of an Operation Hairshirt for me to deal with.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday October 09, @01:28AM
It's not so reliable with all the outages they're having.
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Friday October 09, @01:35AM
They already offered "Office 2019" without a subscription, although I've never tried it and they hid it in the basement in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard."
Still, no subscription bullshit? Sign me up for that! Or, not as the case may be.
Will this be available on some purchasable media? Or only through their shitty online "store"?
Of course, they will find other ways to force you to purchase a newer version eventually.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Friday October 09, @01:49AM
365 is selling like crack laced hotcakes on the enterprise side. There is zero chance they will drop that model. Anyone even speculating that they will is showing how little they know about the subject.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @01:59AM
I musta dialed the wrong gate address again. Dammit!