Is Microsoft dropping the subscription model? Next year they'll once again offer Office as a stand-alone product without the need for a monthly subscription payment. You probably won't actually save any money since it will probably cost as much as many months of subs but still it could be nice or an interesting step away, or as a supplement to, the subscription based model. Perhaps it's not all that it's cracked up to be.

Is this a way for MS to try and recapture all the users that decided to switch to one of the non-subscription based Office alternatives (e.g. OpenOffice) Because they wouldn't offer this if all was fine in subscription land.

New version of Microsoft Office won't require you to pay for a subscription.