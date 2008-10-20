from the feeding-babblers-spilled-the-beans dept.
Zoologists uncover new example of rapid evolution in Southeast Asia – meet the Sulawesi Babblers:
Zoologists from Trinity College Dublin, working in tropical Southeast Asia, have uncovered a modern-day example of rapid evolution in action.
The zoologists have discovered that male and female Sulawesi Babblers (Pellorneum celebense, a species of bird) have evolved to attain different sizes on small islands, and in quick-fire time. They believe this is most likely due to evolutionary pressure favouring such "dimorphism" because the birds are able to reduce competition with each other by feeding on different, scarce resources.
[...] Fionn Ó Marcaigh added
"Our research is significant for showing the same process to have occurred on much younger islands, which were connected to the mainland by land-bridges only 30,000 years ago. This means that the difference in sexual dimorphism between mainland and island birds must have evolved quite rapidly, showing its importance for the ecology of the species."
[Emphasis from original retained.]
30,000 years is considered a brief time span for evolution to effect change in a species.
Journal Reference:
Fionn Ó Marcaigh, David J. Kelly, Kangkuso Analuddin, et al. Cryptic sexual dimorphism reveals differing selection pressures on continental islands, Biotropica (DOI: 10.1111/btp.12852)
aaaargh!
I realize it's correct, but it's... aaaargh!
and yes, this is on topic, to the extent that language evolves faster than 30000 years and I have to live with it. and attempt to propagate my genetic material. it's what we do, you know?
I didn't think that was considered a particularly brief time for evolution. The peppered moth [wikipedia.org] is a classical example of fast evolution, and although it's more controversial than I thought; it seems to be accepted.
I'm also given to understand that crowded mouths in some humans are actually the result of a preference for small mouths among some populations (as an aesthetic preference). I don't have a citation for it, but I'm given to understand it's something like, "when you have to have your wisdom teeth pulled, thank the ancient Egyptians for creating an impractical standard of beauty".
Nobody really knows why modern humans have crooked teeth. I doubt it's because of the Egyptians, though, because humans even a few hundred years ago had generally much straighter teeth than we do today. It's probably one of those industry-induced health problems, maybe as a result of eating the wrong kinds of food during childhood. For a somewhat odd discussion of the subject, see this: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/20/magazine/teeth-mewing-incels.html [nytimes.com]
Giants, mermaids, aliens, dragons, fairies, and dogs have all been considered folktales but are now well supported by evidence.