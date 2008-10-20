from the dollars-and-sense dept.
Owning an electric car really does save money, Consumer Reports finds:
If you bought a Tesla Model 3 instead of a BMW 3 Series or Audi A4, you'd probably save $15,000 over the total lifetime of the vehicle. That's according to a new analysis from Consumer Reports, which examines the total cost of ownership for electric vehicles—both battery EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs—versus comparable internal combustion engine vehicles.
CR found that much lower maintenance costs and the lower price of electricity compared to gasoline more than offsets the higher purchase price of a new BEV compared to an ICE.
Operating and maintenance costs were calculated using data from annual reliability surveys conducted by CR in 2019 and 2020. Among other data collected, the survey asked CR members to estimate their automotive maintenance and repair costs and driven mileage over the previous 12 months, as well as total mileage of their vehicle. (CR filtered out outliers who drove fewer than 2,000 miles (3,200km) or more than 60,000 miles (96,560km) in 12 months, as well as vehicles with more than $20,000 in maintenance costs or vehicles with more than 200,000 miles (322,000km) on the odometer.)
Electric car boosters tout lower maintenance and energy costs than gas-powered cars; the Consumer Report article delves into its methodology for comparing the two.
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Friday October 09, @12:52PM
This report is quite interesting because it seems to prove the environmentalists right. However, I will not be surprised to see another report from internal combustion engine manufacturers which proves the opposite !!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 09, @12:58PM (8 children)
Of course their math checks out - based on their assumptions.
Now, reduce number of miles driven per year to less than 4000 (Google says I have only traveled 2600 miles so far in 2020), increase period of ownership to 25 years (we have 4 cars, three from the 1990s, all still in service) and tell me what TCO looks like between electric and fuel.
Want to really blow it out of the water? Buy the gasoline/diesel powered vehicle at 3 years of age with 12,000 miles, then compare it to the TCO of purchasing a 3 year old electric vehicle over the following 20 years.
I still believe in the electric vehicle revolution. What I don't believe is that they've got TCO of the battery packs under control yet, particularly for light duty users.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday October 09, @01:13PM (4 children)
Exactly. My truck is 17 years old and it needed no maintenance - on top of electric, I mean - except oil which I do myself. It'd cost $100 per year at most even if done by a mechanic. BMW? It used to be a great car that was even easier to maintain than my truck. That have changed so now only total morons and Russians buy BMWs.
The point I'd agree with would be that car manufacturers make hard to maintain cars these days and limit their life time on purpose. That'd easy to change if any of them would want to really challenge Tesla.
And while we are at it, what happened to that 3 wheel $3000 car that was so popular on slashdot a few years back? Most folks even contributed $100. Who killed it, exactly? And why? I can tell you without googling. It was too cheap to allow on the streets. This baby would beat Tesla for a few more decades.
(Score: 2) by DaTrueDave on Friday October 09, @01:18PM (3 children)
That 3 wheeled car was going to be made by Elio Motors. Under $7000 for over 60 mph in a two seat vehicle. Would have been a great car for a simple work commute. Great promise, but looks like it will never happen now. I'm out $100 for my reservation.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday October 09, @01:30PM (1 child)
Yep, and most folks would take it over Tesla for decades to come. That's especially since Tesla is good for commute only, but at 5x price - forgetaboutit.
Alternatively, somebody could make an electric version and kill Tesla in the process. But no, it's not going to happen. Why? Because they will not allow a cheap car on the street, period; especially in the state of California.
(Score: 2) by DaTrueDave on Friday October 09, @01:35PM
What makes you say Tesla's are good for commuting only? Their S models are some of the best performing sports cars on the planet. Their 3 models are practical and affordable (can go as far as a full tank of gas car). I can't think of anything that would make someone say that.
(Score: 2) by DaTrueDave on Friday October 09, @01:32PM
*over 60 mpg
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheRaven on Friday October 09, @01:37PM (2 children)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @01:59PM
"with an all-electric drive train, the number of things that can go expensively wrong is very much lower than for an ICE plus gearbox."
There is a HUGE cost difference between a Mercedes/BMW and a Toyota Corolla or Camry when it comes to maintenance. If you buy an expensive to maintain car expect to pay a lot more to maintain it. Otherwise get a more practical cost effective car and save money like me.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday October 09, @02:07PM
If that's really true for real-world performance, that's very impressive. Why can't my laptop and phone batteries exhibit that kind of longevity? Is it a size or cost or safety thing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @01:30PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @01:49PM
No, because you never have to replace the batteries.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @01:56PM
"If you bought a Tesla Model 3 instead of a BMW 3 Series or Audi A4, you'd probably save $15,000 over the total lifetime of the vehicle."
I own a Toyota Corolla because it's cheaper. Beat that.