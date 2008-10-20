Stem cells are cell factories that constantly divide themselves to create new cells. Implanting stem cells in damaged organs can regenerate new tissues. Cell sheet engineering, which allows stem cells to be transplanted into damaged areas in the form of sheets made up of only cells, completely eliminates immune rejection caused by external substances and encourages tissue regeneration. A research team led by POSTECH recently succeeded in drastically reducing the harvest period of such stem cell sheets.

A joint research team comprised of Professor Dong Sung Kim and researcher Andrew Choi of POSTECH's Department of Mechanical Engineering and Dr. InHyeok Rhyou and Dr. Ji-Ho Lee of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Pohang Semyung Christianity Hospital has significantly reduced the total harvest period of a stem cell sheet to two days. The nanotopography of poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAAm), which abruptly changes its roughness depending on temperature, allows harvesting of cell sheets that consist of mesenchymal stem cells derived from human bone marrow.