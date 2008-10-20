Stories
Stem Cell Sheets Harvested in Just Two Days

posted by Fnord666 on Friday October 09, @02:45PM
from the bumper-crop dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Stem cells are cell factories that constantly divide themselves to create new cells. Implanting stem cells in damaged organs can regenerate new tissues. Cell sheet engineering, which allows stem cells to be transplanted into damaged areas in the form of sheets made up of only cells, completely eliminates immune rejection caused by external substances and encourages tissue regeneration. A research team led by POSTECH recently succeeded in drastically reducing the harvest period of such stem cell sheets.

A joint research team comprised of Professor Dong Sung Kim and researcher Andrew Choi of POSTECH's Department of Mechanical Engineering and Dr. InHyeok Rhyou and Dr. Ji-Ho Lee of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Pohang Semyung Christianity Hospital has significantly reduced the total harvest period of a stem cell sheet to two days. The nanotopography of poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAAm), which abruptly changes its roughness depending on temperature, allows harvesting of cell sheets that consist of mesenchymal stem cells derived from human bone marrow.

The ability to quickly produce stem cells in bulk will be essential for therapeutic use.

Journal Reference:
Andrew Choi, Hyungjun Yoon, Seon Jin Han, Ji-Ho Lee, In Hyeok Rhyou, Dong Sung Kim. Rapid harvesting of stem cell sheets by thermoresponsive bulk poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAAm) nanotopography. Biomaterials Science, 2020; 8 (19): 5260 DOI: 10.1039/D0BM01338B

