Microsoft cloud issues continue with more global outages
Problems persist for users of Microsoft 365 services and Azure
Microsoft's cloud computing services are continuing to experience issues after outages resurfaced this week. A serious Azure Active Directory authentication issue emerged last week, followed by an Exchange/Outlook problem that affected Office 365 customers in Europe and India. Now, Exchange, Outlook, Teams and SharePoint users are experiencing difficulties.
(Emphasis added. At this point, I would stop and ask: does anyone recognize a pattern here? Continuing . . .)
Although Microsoft began this week by warning users that residual issues should be expected, the extent of the problems saw a number of angry tweets sent in the direction of the Redmond-based company nonetheless.
[...] The multitude of issues means that it is difficult to pinpoint a single cause for the disruptions. Speculation initially centred on a DevOps issue, while a configuration change was blamed for some of the early Azure outages. The Microsoft 365 team, meanwhile, has attempted to reassure users that its problems are being resolved.
It might just be me, but it seems that most major internet companies use Linux for their OS; and other proven software for authentication, directories, email and other services.