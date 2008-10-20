Although Microsoft began this week by warning users that residual issues should be expected, the extent of the problems saw a number of angry tweets sent in the direction of the Redmond-based company nonetheless.

[...] The multitude of issues means that it is difficult to pinpoint a single cause for the disruptions. Speculation initially centred on a DevOps issue, while a configuration change was blamed for some of the early Azure outages. The Microsoft 365 team, meanwhile, has attempted to reassure users that its problems are being resolved.