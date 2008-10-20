from the out-with-the-less-profitable dept.
IBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N is splitting itself into two public companies, capping a years-long effort by the world's first big computing firm to diversify away from its legacy businesses to focus on high-margin cloud computing.
IBM will list its IT infrastructure services unit, which provides technical support for 4,600 clients in 115 countries and has a backlog of $60 billion, as a separate company with a new name by the end of 2021.
[...] Investors cheered the surprise move by Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, the key architect behind IBM's $34 billion acquisition of cloud company Red Hat last year, sending the company's shares up 7%.
[...] "IBM is essentially getting rid of a shrinking, low-margin operation given the cannibalizing impact of automation and cloud, masking stronger growth for the rest of the operation," Wedbush Securities analyst Moshe Katri said.
[...] Krishna [...] said IBM's software and solutions portfolio would account for the majority of company revenue after the separation.
In 109 years, technology may possibly change multiple times, and the company must adapt.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday October 09, @07:36PM (2 children)
Sigh. Every time I hear the word "cloud" in the context of computing, I just want to punch someone in the face. That word is meaningless. Literally meaningless, as it directly comes for network/system diagrams where a "cloud" represented an undefined external system.
Ok, so in practice these days "cloud" basically means a leased server, but typically on virtualization so specific hardware or physical location does not matter as much. Often the usage includes software clustering. Throw on any software "service" you want such as e-mail, web, database, file hosting, and so on. Then find a fast network connection and put the servers in some shithole where you can get cheap electricity/space/local support/whatever. Am I missing anything?
What I'm saying is it's not glorious or any such shit any more. Never really was. Apparently lots of business like to pay by the month and not support crap themselves. Fine. That is what IBM has been about for quite a long time anyway.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Friday October 09, @07:46PM
Seems you figured out what it means after all!
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Friday October 09, @08:04PM
... which is inaccurate, IMO. It means leased resources in a server farm. It represents an added value by abstracting away the need to handle hardware. Ever wondered why SN is running in the cloud?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @07:43PM (2 children)
Would this finally push the banks/insurances to switch out of mainframes?
And when did Red Hat become a "cloud company?"
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Friday October 09, @07:49PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 09, @08:03PM
Since they invented systemd, which really makes them more of a "mushroom cloud company"
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Friday October 09, @07:59PM (1 child)
It remains to be seen whether IBM is doing this to satisfy influential shareholders or whether this breakup is financially prudent to the long term viability of the company. My guess is that this breakup is a short term measure to boost shareholder value. I have often seen companies (many American) who are focused on performance from quarter to quarter !!
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Friday October 09, @08:13PM
I wouldn't imply short term motives in this case. I rather surmise it is MBA type reasoning ignoring any kind of technological insight. You see the differences in performance of your business units, you wait for a couple of years and do not see the pattern changing. The manager (yes, one of the lizard people) decides that is more than obvious that the under-performing units have to go. I think IBM has seen this now for a decade. Of course this ignores on which technological pillars the company is founded and most likely will make it second class among the other cloud providers. I am wondering where the quantum computing and processor units will end up.