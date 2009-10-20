from the say-hello-to-Matt-Damon dept.
SpaceX's Starman and Elon Musk's Tesla just made their 1st Mars flyby:
Starman just cruised by Mars for the first time.
The spacesuit-clad mannequin is "driving" SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, which launched in February 2018 on the debut flight of the company's powerful Falcon Heavy rocket. And the duo just hit a big milestone on their cosmic journey.
"Starman, last seen leaving Earth, made its first close approach with Mars today — within 0.05 astronomical units, or under 5 million miles, of the Red Planet," SpaceX announced via Twitter Wednesday (Oct. 7). (One astronomical unit is the average Earth-sun distance — about 93 million miles, or 150 million kilometers.)
[...] Starman and the Roadster circle the sun once every 557 Earth days, according to the tracking site whereisroadster.com. As of today, car and driver have covered nearly 1.3 billion miles (2.1 billion km) in space — far enough to drive all of the roads on Earth more than 57 times over, whereisroadster.com calculated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 10, @04:00AM
They could have loaded that rocket up with a zillion cubesats or larger payloads from folks who could afford to build a satellite or probe, but couldn't afford the launch. With 2-3 years advanced notice, there would have been plenty ready to act as a high risk of loss payload for the test launch.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday October 10, @05:15AM
I mean, if he were alive to start with, he would be almost immortal. He's going to be up there for a long, long time, unless he drives into an asteroid or something.
On the other hand, the Space Marines may chase him down for failure to observe navigation laws yet to be written.
Are you a cuck race theorist?