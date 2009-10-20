from the Xelent-idea? dept.
AMD Is Gearing up To Acquire Xilinx (XLNX) for $30 Billion
AMD, a major player in the semiconductor sphere, is gearing up to acquire Xilinx for $30 billion, thereby, providing an impetus to the ongoing consolidation wave in the industry.
According to the sources quoted by [The] Wall Street Journal, AMD and Xilinx are currently in an advanced stage of negotiation, with a potential deal emerging as early as next week.
Bear in mind that Xilinx manufactures programmable chips for wireless networks and its acquisition will provide AMD a solid foothold in an industry that is currently in flux. With carriers injecting billions of dollars in the telecommunication sphere in order to expand the coverage of the next-gen 5G wireless network, Xilinx has become an important node in this endeavor.
However, the deal may be rejected:
The details of the deal revealed yesterday suggest that AMD is interested in paying up to $20 billion for acquiring Xilinx. This marks a roughly 20% premium over the acquisition target's closing share price yesterday. Xilinx is responsible for manufacturing communications and processing products, and it specializes in semiconductors dubbed as field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). These differ from application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs, such as a microprocessor) by allowing use-customization after manufacturing.
Following the revelation, analysts from Citi Group, Wedbush, Citigroup and CNBC have pitched in their opinions about the affair. The majority of the analysts are skeptical of the deal's outcome as they either believe that no synergies exist between AMD and Xilinx, or that Xilinx management will likely reject the deal.
The Radeon designer's primary objective behind the move is likely to be the intention of competing with Intel Corporation in the FPGA sector. Due to the nature of FPGAs, they are often found in a large array of tech products. Such products cover applications such as neural networks, aerospace, automotive, finance, data centers and wireless and wired communications.
Xilinx Announces Project Everest: The 7nm FPGA SoC Hybrid
This week Xilinx is making public its latest internal project for the next era of specialized computing. The new product line, called Project Everest in the interim, is based around what Xilinx is calling an ACAP – an Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform. The idea here is that for both compute and acceleration, particularly in the data center, the hardware has to be as agile as the software. Project Everest will combine Xilinx's highest performing next-generation programmable logic along with application processors, real-time processors, programmable engines, RF, high-speed SerDes, programmable IO, HBM, and a custom network-on-chip. The idea is that space typically devoted to hard blocks in FPGAs (such as memory controllers) are now optimized on chip, leaving more programmable silicon for the compute and adaptability. Project Everest is one of the Three Big Trends as identified by Xilinx's new CEO, Victor Peng.
[...] Xilinx's ACAP portfolio will be initiated with TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process, with the first tapeouts due in late 2018. Xilinx states that Project Everest has been a monumental internal effort, taking 4-5 years and 1500 engineers already, with over $1b in R&D costs. The final big chips are expected to weigh in at 50 billion transistors, with a mix of monolithic and interposer designs based on configurations.
Today's announcement is more of a teaser than anything else – the diagram above is about the limit to which that Xilinx will talk about features and the product portfolio. The value of the ACAP, according to Xilinx, will be its feature set and millisecond-level configurability. For a server on the edge, for example, an ACAP can use both the programmable logic elements for millisecond bitstream reconfiguration of different processes along with the application processors for general logic or the programmable engines as ASIC-level acceleration. This can lead to, among other things, different AI acceleration techniques and 5G RF manageability by multiple containers/VMs on a single ACAP. The overriding idea is that the ACAP can apply dynamic optimization for workloads, with Xilinx citing a 10-100x speedup over CPUs and more use cases than GPUs or ASICs as a fundamental value to the new hardware, built through software and hardware programmability. Xilinx also stated that the RF will have four times the bandwidth of current 16nm radios, leveraging 16x16 800 MHz radios.
Also at The Register and The Next Platform.
As part of the company's Supercomputing 2018, a new FPGA accelerator card was announced by Xilinx. The Xilinx Alveo U280 is one of the company's pre-ACAP 16nm UltraScale+ architecture FPGA products. The U280 features 8GB of Samsung High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) plus 32GB of DDR4 memory. The goal of the new card is to accelerate database search and analytics, machine learning inference, and other memory-bound applications.
Buried in the documentation for the card is a nugget of extremely interesting information:
"The U280 acceleration card includes CCIX support to leverage existing server interconnect infrastructure for high bandwidth, low latency cache coherent shared memory access with CCIX enabled processors including Arm and AMD." (Source: Xilinx Alveo U280 whitepaper WP50 (v1.0) accessed 16 November 2018)
We were recently at the AMD Next Horizon Event and STH friend Dr. Ian Dr. Ian Cutress at Anandtech (not a typo, that is what his SC18 badge said) touched upon this in his interview with AMD CTO Mark Papermaster. Neither in the Rome disclosure nor the interview did AMD confirm CCIX support. However, AMD publicly supports CCIX and Gen-Z and when we asked if this means Rome supports CCIX all we received was that AMD supports CCIX but has not announced a product with it yet. Arm may have chips derived from its IP with CCIX support, but AMD has a more well-defined roadmap.
