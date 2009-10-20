from the just-in-time-for-Indigenous-Peoples'-Day dept.
SpaceX Starlink aids Native American tribe: "It catapulted us into the 21st century"
Just a week after news broke that SpaceX was gifting Starlink internet service to Washington State's Emergency Management department, the state has revealed SpaceX's satellites are also benefitting the Native American Hoh Tribe.
[...] Interviewed by CNBC, Washington State Military Department emergency telecommunications leader Richard Hall heaped praise on SpaceX's nascent satellite internet, noting that "I have never set up any tactical satellite equipment that has been as quick to set up, and anywhere near as reliable" and that "there's really no comparison" between Starlink and alternatives.
[...] Now, with SpaceX's help and encouraged by the Washington State Military's successes, the Washington State Department of Commerce's Broadband Office has deployed Starlink terminals at the Hoh Tribe's Reserve in Forks, WA. Remote and rural, Hoh Tribe Vice Chairman Melvinjohn Ashue described trying to work with the reservation's existing communications infrastructure like "paddling up-river with a spoon" until Starlink's introduction.
[...] Ashue was at least as effusive as Hall, frankly stating that "it seemed like out of nowhere, SpaceX came up and just catapulted [the Hoh Tribe] into the 21st century."
"And it seemed like out of nowhere SpaceX came up and just catapulted us into the 21st century. Our youth are able to do education online and participate in videos. Telehealth is no longer going to be an issue, as well as telemental health.
The Hoh Tribe is not alone. Many people in rural parts of [Washington] don't have high-speed internet connectivity, but we're changing that. We're helping create partnerships and find resources so every community in our state can access this critical bridge to jobs, education, healthcare and so much more."
– Hoh Tribe Vice Chairman Melvinjohn Ashue
Previously:
SpaceX Starlink Brings Internet to Emergency Responders in Wildfire Areas
Series Of SpaceX and ULA Launch Scrubs Saddens Skywatchers
Related Stories
SpaceX Starlink brings Internet to emergency responders in wildfire areas:
SpaceX Starlink is providing Internet access to Washington state emergency responders in areas ravaged by wildfires. The group has deployed seven Starlink user terminals (i.e. satellite dishes) since it began using the service in early August, as CNBC reported yesterday:
"I have never set up any tactical satellite equipment that has been as quick to set up, and anywhere near as reliable" as Starlink, Richard Hall, the emergency telecommunications leader of the Washington State Military Department's IT division, told CNBC in an interview Monday.
Previously:
SpaceX Seeks FCC Broadband Funds, Must Prove It Can Deliver Sub-100ms Latency
SpaceX Starlink Speeds Revealed as Beta Users Get Downloads of 11 to 60Mbps
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
A September full of suffering for space fans now seems to be bleeding over into October as a long series of launch delays continues with Monday's scrub of a planned SpaceX Starlink mission[*].
This marks the fifth time the launch has been pushed back in the past three weeks, and it comes just three days after SpaceX had to stand down once again from launching a GPS satellite for the US Space Force on Friday. That mission has also been postponed now a total of four times in the past week.
The delays aren't only affecting SpaceX. A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket was set to lift a new US spy satellite into orbit Aug. 27 and has been delayed no less than six times since, most recently on Sept. 30.
[*] SpaceX was able to successfully launch the Starlink satellites on Tuesday.