Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Find Upper Limit for the Speed of Sound

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday October 11, @01:03AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the not-breaking-news dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Scientists find upper limit for the speed of sound:

A research collaboration between Queen Mary University of London, the University of Cambridge and the Institute for High Pressure Physics in Troitsk has discovered the fastest possible speed of sound.

The result- about 36 km per second—is around twice as fast as the speed of sound in diamond, the hardest known material in the world.

[...] The study, published in the journal Science Advances, shows that predicting the upper limit of the speed of sound is dependent on two dimensionless fundamental constants: the fine structure constant and the proton-to-electron mass ratio.

Journal Reference:
K. Trachenko, B. Monserrat, C. J. Pickard, et al. Speed of sound from fundamental physical constants [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abc8662)

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Thumbs its Nose at Apple With New “App Fairness” Policy
Scientists Find Upper Limit for the Speed of Sound | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.