Humans are evolving a new artery:
A team of scientists has identified a new way that humans are continuing to evolve.
Before babies are born, a median artery running down the forearm supplies their hands with blood. But shortly after birth, most people's median artery fades away after two others take its place. Now, research published last month in the Journal of Anatomy shows that the percentage of people who retain their median artery has been growing since at least the 18th century — evidence that our species is continuing to develop new biological traits.
"This is micro evolution in modern humans and the median artery is a perfect example of how we're still evolving," senior study author Maciej Henneberg, an anatomy specialist at the University of Adelaide Medical School, said in a press release, "because people born more recently have a higher prevalence of this artery when compared to humans from previous generations."
Based on existing records and new analysis of cadavers, Henneberg's team found that only ten percent of people born in the 1880s retained their median artery, while 30 percent of those born in the late 20th century did. From those numbers, the team concludes that this is the fastest rate at which humanity has evolved in the past 250 years.
Journal Reference:
Teghan Lucas, Jaliya Kumaratilake, Maciej Henneberg. Recently increased prevalence of the human median artery of the forearm: A microevolutionary change, Journal of Anatomy (DOI: 10.1111/joa.13224)
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday October 11, @03:53AM
“This increase could have resulted from mutations of genes involved in median artery development or health problems in mothers during pregnancy, or both actually,”
Eliminating vitamin deficiencies, increased protein in the diet. Who knows maybe baby formula is doing it.
They don't identify any reproductive advantages.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Sunday October 11, @04:00AM (2 children)
It could be that the median artery somehow made people less fit for survival. Now, with better healthcare, more weak people are surviving to reproduce. Just like with our reproductive science that allows nearly-infertile people to reproduce, we are likely creating a race of humans who are extremely reliant on modern scientific advancements to survive at all.
In a post-apocalyptic future, I wonder if the human race will even be fit to survive given how weak we've allowed ourselves to become.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 11, @04:03AM
Without an apocalypse, humans would genetically engineer new generations to reverse any devolution.
With an apocalypse, depends on how many people are left standing after the first wave of deaths.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 11, @04:08AM
The reason is obvious, you no longer get into combat with bladed weapons (unless you reside in London proper). Likely being stabbed in arm led to more death if you retained a single artery.