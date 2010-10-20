A few weeks ago I got curious about an old cable modem sitting in my closet, a Motorola MB7220. Initially I was interested in what kind of hardware it had and if it was running Linux. Some quick searching brought me to a thread on a web forum where people were discussing the built in spectrum analyzer feature used for diagnostics. Someone mentioned that they could see spikes corresponding to FM radio stations. This sparked a thought: if a cable modem and a digital TV tuner dongle are fundamentally doing the same thing (receiving and demodulating QAM signals), could a modem be turned into an SDR (software-defined radio) a la RTL-SDR?

Going into this project, I knew next to nothing about RF and had no idea if this goal was even feasible at all for the hardware. I found an SDR project based on an Analog Devices cable modem chip, as well as a forum thread where someone else was wondering about the same thing a few years ago.