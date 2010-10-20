Prince William and Sir David Attenborough have joined forces to launch what they hope will become the "Nobel Prize for environmentalism".

They say the search is on for 50 solutions to the world's gravest environmental problems by 2030.

With £50m to be awarded over a decade, the "Earthshot Prize" is the biggest environmental prize ever.

The Prince said "positivity" had been missing from the climate debate - something the award could supply.

"The Earthshot prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find some of the world's solutions to some of the greatest environmental problems," he told the BBC.

Anyone could win,he explained, as he called for "amazing people" to create "brilliant innovative projects".

These, he said, could help save the planet.