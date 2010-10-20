'Earthshot': William and Attenborough launch prize to save planet:
Prince William and Sir David Attenborough have joined forces to launch what they hope will become the "Nobel Prize for environmentalism".
They say the search is on for 50 solutions to the world's gravest environmental problems by 2030.
With £50m to be awarded over a decade, the "Earthshot Prize" is the biggest environmental prize ever.
The Prince said "positivity" had been missing from the climate debate - something the award could supply.
"The Earthshot prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find some of the world's solutions to some of the greatest environmental problems," he told the BBC.
Anyone could win,he explained, as he called for "amazing people" to create "brilliant innovative projects".
These, he said, could help save the planet.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Sunday October 11, @03:42PM (1 child)
Surely, I qualify for the title of "amazing person" and my idea qualifies as "brilliant innovative project". Here it is:
We half the global population every year from 2021 through 2030. That'll give us a reduction of about 99.8% . The reduction in population will suffice to let the environment recover. With some planetary luck, the remaining 15 million people or so will be distributed such that the species homo sapiens will go extinct due to lack of remaining viable environment for the time being. Then, in a few millennia, most of the environment is stable enough for evolution to speed up again and fill the gaps homo sapiens caused without the rise of a new homo sapiens like destructive species.
This must be a clear winner! The "positivity" is clearly in the optimism that the environment and rest of the world will survive and flourish once again in due time. I'll await payment soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 11, @03:51PM
Faced with reality, even the genius scientist Greta has turned her attention to sport ball [twitter.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday October 11, @04:17PM
Maybe nuclear power. There seems to be a pretty good track record over the years with only a few significant accidents over the past 50 years. Would be interesting to see how it fares in a more free market.
Putting out coal seam fires and preventing new ones from starting. This one really should be a no-brainer with no active interests in the way. It's probably the largest unintentional pollution source aside from forest fires with sulfur dioxide and heavy metals (particularly mercury) in addition to the few percent share of human-caused CO2 emissions.