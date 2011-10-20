from the Shhhhh! dept.
Starlink already threatens optical astronomy. Now, radio astronomers are worried:
The 197 radio astronomy dishes of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) in South Africa will sit within a radio-quiet zone the size of Pennsylvania where even a cellphone is forbidden, to preserve the array's views of the heavens. Yet that precaution won't save the telescope, due to be completed in the late 2020s, from what may soon be overhead: tens of thousands of communications satellites beaming down radio signals straight from the heavens. "The sky will be full of these things," says SKA Director General Phil Diamond.
[...] So far, SpaceX has launched more than 700 Starlinks out of an initial goal of 1440, and it has won approval for 12,000. Other operators, such as OneWeb and Amazon's Project Kuiper, have similar ambitions. Studies suggest wide-field optical surveys will be worst affected, with satellite tracks marring most images. The team building the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, a survey telescope in Chile due to see first light next year, has been working with SpaceX to reduce the impact. The company has changed the orientation of satellites as they move up to their final orbit, painted them a less reflective color, and fitted "visors" to reduce reflections. Since August, all launched Starlink satellites have visors, SpaceX's Patricia Cooper, vice president for satellite government affairs, told the UNOOSA workshop this week. "We're trying to look for a path where we can coexist," she said.
[...] The [SKA] team calculated that satellite transmissions will lead to a 70% loss in sensitivity in the downlink band. If the number of satellites in megaconstellations reaches 100,000, as predicted by many, the entire band 5b would be unusable. SKA would lose its sensitivity to molecules such as the simplest amino acid, glycine, a component of DNA. "If it was detected in a planetary system that was forming, that would be a very interesting piece of information," Diamond says. "This is a new area that SKA is opening up." The band could also contain the fingerprints of water molecules in distant galaxies, a tracer that cosmologists use to study how dark energy is accelerating the expansion of the universe.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday October 11, @08:20PM (2 children)
NASA has really expensive projects, but there's no reason much less expensive instruments shouldn't be launched.
Get away from Earth, frm all the interference sources. You can also massively increase your baseline between cooperating instruments.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday October 11, @08:40PM
That's the Faustian bargain here. Starlink "ruins" the sky, billions get pumped into SpaceX, and universities will get to launch space telescopes for cheap on fully reusable rockets.
Now maybe Starship development doesn't require Starlink income, but I don't think they would have had their recent huge influxes of funding [techcrunch.com] without investor confidence in Starlink.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Sunday October 11, @08:42PM
while I 100% agree with your tittle and intent I have to ask one thing:
Who is going to pay for it?
Astronomy, and radio astronomy in particular, are not the sexy glamorous fields of study that get much private investment and loads of money thrown at.
What I see happening is RA getting the shaft and effectively becoming a dead field of study. At least until some Golden Age in the distant future where Humanity has solved all the problems it has and finally has enough surplus funds to build radio telescopes on the far side of Luna or much further out in the solar system.
So, probably never.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Sunday October 11, @08:52PM
How is all this radio noise in orbit going to effect the Deep Space network and communications with the various space probes?
Sure they are on different frequencies but there is still might be some interference.
If any Radio experts want to chime in with an answer it would be appreciated.
