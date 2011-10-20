from the my-breakfast-is-always-a-"sugary-drink" dept.
Drink coffee after breakfast, not before, for better metabolic control:
Given the importance of keeping our blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, they say these results could have 'far-reaching' health implications especially considering the global popularity of coffee.
For their study, the physiologists at the University of Bath asked 29 healthy men and women to undergo three different overnight experiments in a random order:
- In one, condition participants had a normal night's sleep and were asked to consume a sugary drink on waking in the morning.
- On another occasion, participants experienced a disrupted night's sleep (where the researchers woke them every hour for five minutes) and then upon waking were given the same sugary drink.
- On another, participants experienced the same sleep disruption (i.e. being woken throughout the night ) but this time were first given a strong black coffee 30 minutes before consuming the sugary drink.
In each of these tests, blood samples from participants were taken following the glucose drink which in energy content (calories) mirrored what might typically be consumed for breakfast.
Their findings highlight that one night of disrupted sleep did not worsen participants' blood glucose/insulin responses at breakfast, when compared to a normal night's sleep. Past research suggests that losing many hours of sleep over one and/or multiple nights can have negative metabolic effects, so it is reassuring to learn that a single night of fragmented sleep (e.g. due to insomnia, noise disturbance or a new baby) does not have the same effect.
However, strong black coffee consumed before breakfast substantially increased the blood glucose response to breakfast by around 50%. Although population-level surveys indicate that coffee may be linked to good health, past research has previously demonstrated that caffeine has the potential to cause insulin resistance. This new study therefore reveals that the common remedy of drinking coffee after a bad night's sleep may solve the problem of feeling sleepy but could create another by limiting your body's ability to tolerate the sugar in your breakfast.
Journal Reference:
Harry A. Smith, Aaron Hengist, Joel Thomas, et al. Glucose control upon waking is unaffected by hourly sleep fragmentation during the night, but is impaired by morning caffeinated coffee, British Journal of Nutrition (DOI: 10.1017/S0007114520001865)
