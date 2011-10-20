from the downfall-of-free-returns dept.
Hidden cameras and secret trackers reveal where Amazon returns end up:
It's safe to say that online shoppers like the promise of easy — and even better, free — returns. But it may surprise consumers to learn what can actually happen to all those unwanted items.
A Marketplace investigation into Amazon Canada has found that perfectly good items are being liquidated by the truckload — and even destroyed or sent to landfill. Experts say hundreds of thousands of returns don't end up back on the e-commerce giant's website for resale, as customers might think.
Marketplace journalists posing as potential new clients went undercover for a tour at a Toronto e-waste recycling and product destruction facility with hidden cameras. During that meeting, a representative revealed they get "tons and tons of Amazon returns," and that every week their facility breaks apart and shreds at least one tractor-trailer load of Amazon returns, sometimes even up to three to five truckloads.
"We're not the only ones. We couldn't handle all of Amazon. There's no way. It is so — it's like cockroaches, it multiplies. It's incredible," said the operations manager.
[...] "Some of it will go into landfill," said the operations manager. "Like, nothing 100 per cent goes into recycling. It just is not possible."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday October 12, @08:27AM
Especially when the little people [cnn.com] have to work so hard at it, and still lose out in the end. I bet one month's worth of those returns would have grossed her what she made during a big chunk of her life.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 12, @08:28AM (2 children)
Isn't this all contrary to the "efficiencies" we hear about in regards to the market?
Send the stuff to a thrift store, or donate to Salvation Army and other churches. It's stupid to just trash it. Amazon isn't going to lose any business, after all. People shopping in thrift stores aren't likely to be Amazon Prime customers.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday October 12, @08:45AM
Amazon itself isn't going to change it. Top management doesn't care 'no profit', middle managers' policy is 'avoid any risk', workers are not allowed to even think.
Market efficiencies apply only when there is a market, i.e. multiple buyers and sellers. There is no market with Too-Big-To-Fail sellers.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday October 12, @08:54AM
I'm more interested in seeing if it ever appears during a congressional hearing, or if it's a dirty little non-secret of our free-market economy that nobody wants to bring up.