'Long Covid': Why are Some People not Recovering?

Monday October 12, @02:59PM
takyon writes:

For most people, Covid-19 is a brief and mild disease but some are left struggling with symptoms including lasting fatigue, persistent pain and breathlessness for months.

The condition known as "long Covid" is having a debilitating effect on people's lives, and stories of being left exhausted after even a short walk are now common.

So far, the focus has been on saving lives during the pandemic, but there is now a growing recognition that people are facing long-term consequences of a Covid infection.

Yet even basic questions - such as why people get long Covid or whether everyone will fully recover - are riddled with uncertainty.

  Anonymous Coward on Monday October 12, @03:15PM

    There is no medical definition or list of symptoms shared by all patients - two people with long Covid can have very different experiences.

    However, the most common feature is crippling fatigue.

    Others symptoms include: breathlessness, a cough that won't go away, joint pain, muscle aches, hearing and eyesight problems, headaches, loss of smell and taste as well as damage to the heart, lungs, kidneys and gut.

    Mental health problems have been reported including depression, anxiety and struggling to think clearly.

    If a patient has symptoms of scurvy and is deficient in vitamin C what should we do?

    In a forensic context, scurvy may mimic inflicted injuries and may be responsible for sudden death by mechanisms that remain unclear. Cardiac failure and rhythm disturbances with chest pain, hypotension, cardiac tamponade, and dyspnea are associated with vitamin C deficiency. In addition, syncope and seizures may occur.

    [...]

    The first manifestation of scurvy is lassitude with other psychological manifestations including depression, hypochondriasis, psychomotor retardation, “personality change,” and confusion, possibly associated with disturbances in the function of the basal motor nuclei.2,34

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30422823/ [nih.gov]

    In 80% of cases, the manifestations of scurvy include musculoskeletal symptoms consisting of arthralgia, myalgia, hemarthrosis, and muscular hematomas.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15797491/ [nih.gov]

    Vitamin C was determined by high-performance liquid chromatography with photodiode detector (detection limit 1.5 mg/L). Vitamin C reference values in general population used to be above 5 mg/L. Seventeen paients (94.4%) had undetectable vitamin C levels and 1 patient had low levels (2.4 mg/L).

    To our knowledge, this is the first study to analyze the levels of vitamin C in patients with SARS-CoV-2-associated ARDS. Our study revealed that vitamin C levels are undetectable in more than 90% of the patients included.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32847620/ [nih.gov]

