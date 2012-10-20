Facebook algorithm flags onions as "overtly sexualized":
Facebook's automated anti-nudity filters finally stopped impressionable children from seeing unimaginable filth on their timelines: a pile of onions that was flagged for being inappropriate.
Gaze Seed Company tried to advertise on Facebook using a picture of a pile of onions in a basket to market its seeds, CBC reports, but was blocked by Facebook's algorithm. The official reason? Facebook's algorithms decided that the picture was "overtly sexualized." It's a funny error, sure, and one that raises questions about the sorts of things these algorithms are into — but at a more basic level, it also illustrates that AI content moderation still isn't ready for prime time.
So we just got notified by Facebook that the photo used for our Walla Walla Onion seed is "Overtly Sexual" and therefore cannot be advertised to be sold on their platform... 😂 Can you see it?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday October 12, @05:31PM (1 child)
This, of course, is yet another reason why we should not trust social media platforms to perform censorship. Either they have AI algorithms, which have large error rates. Or they have underpaid and overworked humans, who have large error rates. Or, sometimes, they get nearly free labor from organizations that have a particular political agenda they want to push.
I know they are technically private organizations. However, the large ones are fulfilling the role of the town square, and should be expected to behave accordingly. They shouldn't censor anyting at all, unless it is actually illegal content.
Just like the town square: you don't have to stop and listen to whoever is standing on the soapbox. On social media, no one forces you to follow anyone, or read any particular article. If you see or hear something you don't like, just move along...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Monday October 12, @05:35PM
These are private companies. Why *shouldn't* they censor anything? It's their site, their rules. If you don't like it, make your own site.
Just like the town square: you don't have to stop and listen to whoever is standing on the soapbox.
No, it's not just like the town square. It's like a concert venue. The concert venue has no responsibility to provide a free-speech platform to people it doesn't like.
If you want free speech, lobby your legislators to fund the creation of a government-owned social media site where free speech reigns supreme. But don't tell other people they can't run their own companies the way they want. Would you tell your local grocery store that they should allow protesters to set up shop inside their stores and yell at customers while they shop?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday October 12, @05:31PM (2 children)
Finally, Facebook does something right. We can't let children's minds be corrupted by these lewd onion photos.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday October 12, @05:34PM
Just wait until all the bananas fall. Never ever hold them pointing in the wrong direction. Those bananas can be some lewd fruit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 12, @05:35PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 12, @05:48PM
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Monday October 12, @06:15PM
I wanted to see pictures of the basket of onions but everything FB related is in my /etc/hosts. Shouldn't TFS include links to at least moderately non-controversial sources?