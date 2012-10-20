from the hot-stuff dept.
Laptops are on fire! In a good way (if you're selling). PC sales race to highest growth rate since 2011:
Fuelled by the pandemic, demand for notebooks continued to go through the roof in Q3 as the PC industry grew at its fastest pace in almost nine years - Dell was the only major top five player to report declines.
According to global stats collated by analyst Canalys, shipments to retailers and distributors rocketed 12.7 per cent year-on-year to 79.2 million units, with notebook and mobile workstations leaping 28.3 per cent to a little over 64 million. The rest of the sales came from desktops and desktop workstations, representing a fall for that segment of 26 per cent.
Overall, this was the highest growth rate since the holiday period in Q4 2011 and was caused by the work- and learn-from-hometrends seen across vast swathes of the world in response to coronavirus.
[...] "Vendors, the supply chain, and the channel have now had time to find their feet and allocate resources towards supplying notebooks, which continue to see massive demand from both businesses and consumers," said Ishan Dutt, analyst at Canalys.
"After prioritising high-value markets and large customers in Q2, vendors have now been able to turn their attention to supplying a wider range of countries as well as SMBs that faced difficulty securing devices earlier this year. Governments, which have realised the importance of PC access in maintaining economic activity during this time, have intervened with financial support or even full-scale device deployments," he added.
This was particularly noticeable in the education sector, for example, where the UK government allocated 100,0000 notebooks for students to facilitate the returns to classrooms, he said.
Sales were up for all major vendors, except for Dell which saw a slight decrease.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Subsentient on Tuesday October 13, @12:35AM (1 child)
This is genuinely good news. I remember years ago when all the articles were mewling about how tablets were going to destroy PCs and nobody used a real computer anymore.
It was scary. The horror of such devices is the lock-in and lack of user control. With a real PC, you have real choice. You can run Linux, or FreeBSD, or OpenBSD, or Haiku.
So, to see this market thriving is excellent news to me. Long live the PC! May it reign for 10,000 years!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday October 13, @01:05AM
Tablets and PC's go well together: I've got Plex on a server and sync movies etc to my tablet. Works well, but can't deal with just a tablet alone : that would be sad.
PC's allow you to do, tablets allow you to relax and be informed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Tuesday October 13, @12:46AM (8 children)
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday October 13, @12:51AM (5 children)
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Arik on Tuesday October 13, @01:01AM (4 children)
"vast majority of users are using WiFi exclusively."
Yes, and they think wifi is magic, and they're idiots. What are you going to do when you have a network problem, can't connect up to the wifi, and need to troubleshoot? Plug in the cable. Oh, you got one of those stupid laptops with no NIC? Well, you're up the creek without a paddle, and you deserve it. Go buy a real computer.
(Score: 3, Touché) by krishnoid on Tuesday October 13, @01:07AM
Reboot your router, call your kid and use your phone in the meantime?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by EvilSS on Tuesday October 13, @01:09AM
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Tuesday October 13, @01:16AM (1 child)
I'm a programmer who knows several languages. I've built my own desktop Linux distros from source tarballs and wrote my own init system in C.
I'm typing this on a T410 thinkpad connected to wifi (802.11/n), in bed on my stomach. It's not great network performance, but it's good enough. I even do a good amount of development work on this laptop. My laptop has a NIC, but I never use it. Why? Because if I wanted to be physically constrained to where I could run an ethernet cable, I'd use my desktop, which is using gigabit ethernet.
For most people, they're not going to care enough to bother with ethernet for a laptop, even among the devs.
I use my desktop when I need beef, and I still use it for compilation with distcc from this laptop.
It's good enough for browsing, netflix/music, but also for serious work.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday October 13, @01:32AM
The average consumer isn't like that. They buy one computer and expect it to have all the normal equipment.
If these were being marketed as niche PCs to use when laying on your bed, there would be no problem. But they aren't. They're being sold to hordes of people that don't know anything more than what the sales droid tells them and think they're getting a full featured PC. And since they're *buying* the bad product drives the good right off the market.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday October 13, @12:56AM (1 child)
Incidentally, Chromebooks work plug-and-play with (Linksys at least) USB-to-Ethernet dongles, WiFi turned off. More reliable network speeds and extends battery life a bit too.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday October 13, @01:26AM
And if that was all of it, meh, who cares, right? It's taking advantage of human psychology, but you just have to figure in an extra $30 on top of the price they quote, right?
Wrong. Because now instead of having the basic functionality built in where it should be, it's in this dang dongle, which means you can't just carry the device, you need a case to carry accessories with it or it's incomplete, so now your nice sleek portable laptop has suddenly gotten much bulkier, hasn't it?
So you'll probably leave your dongle home, or lose it, or break it, and *despite* having paid the extra $30 you still wind up in the field lacking fundamental capability.
It's just stupid. Build the damn thing in, it's like one square inch and $5, if that.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday October 13, @12:57AM (3 children)
I'm currently saving (almost there) for a desktop PC, with a couple hard drives and SSD for dual-triple-? booting.
Gonna be a decent machine, but not a laptop.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 13, @01:12AM
What CPU architecture? Why 2x internal HDDs?
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Tuesday October 13, @01:25AM
I built my new desktop last year. It was a cheapie. Ryzen 3 2200G (4 cores, overclocked to 3.8Ghz), integrated AMD GPU, 16GB of the slowest, cheapest RAM I could find, a 250GB siliconpower SSD, and a 2TB spinning rust drive.
I used the case from my ancient, childhood PC. Looks like a beige box from 1999 from the outside, but the guts are, as you can see, respectable enough.
I still need a laptop though, for the times I don't want to sit up straight in a chair. For that, a refurbished Thinkpad T410 running Fedora.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 13, @01:31AM
I stopped dual booting around the time virtual machines became a thing. It's so much easier to switch from one workspace or monitor to another, than to shut down and reboot to whatever you need to use. Virtual machines require a bit more muscle than multi-booting, but it's so very convenient. Windows tasks run side by side with Linux tasks, on the same hardware, at the same time.
It's very possible to put all your Mac work on one monitor, Windows work on another monitor, Linux on another, and your favorite BSD on yet another, and run them all at the same time. Drag and drop from one to the other, clipboard works between them, you can even network them together, and/or share a virtual hard drive between them.
To each his own, of course!
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday October 13, @01:23AM
I talked to my airport neighbor a few days ago. He is 77 and files $2 million turboprop between his homes in NJ and FL. Turns out he owns a trucking company. 300 rigs. He told me that there is no recession by far. The business is booming. He tries to have all his trucks on the road 24x7 but can't find enough drivers and even maintenance people.
BTW, He drives his own fuel truck to his airplane with Trump sticker and his take is that all the economy troubles is bull by liberals to remove Trump. It's all fake he says; my trucks don't lie.
