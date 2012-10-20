from the penguin++ dept.
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
Linus Torvalds has just released Linux 5.9 as stable.
Linux 5.9 is out as the 2020 autumn kernel update. Linux 5.9 has a number of exciting improvements including initial support for upcoming Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" graphics cards, initial Intel Rocket Lake graphics, NVMe zoned namespaces (ZNS) support, various storage improvements, IBM's initial work on POWER10 CPU bring-up, the FSGSBASE instruction is now used, 32-bit x86 Clang build support, and more. See our Linux 5.9 feature overview for the whole scoop on the many changes to see with this kernel.
See also: Linux 5.9 - Linux Kernel Newbies
Linux 5.9 Release – Main Changes, Arm, MIPS & RISC-V Architectures
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
Many Intel/AMD x86 Changes Kick Off Linux 5.10 Development From Zen 3 To SERIALIZE
Linux 5.10 Scheduler Updates Bring SMT Balancing Tweaks
Previously: Linux 5.8 Released
Related Stories
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
As for changes over the past week, there was also a security fix making it harder to guess the network RNG's internal state.
See our Linux 5.8 feature overview for all the exciting changes from an AMD Energy Driver for Zen/Zen2 CPUs to new F2FS compression capabilities, POWER10 CPUs starting to boot with the mainline kernel code, power management improvements, and much more. This is also the first major kernel release featuring the new inclusive terminology guidelines.
See also: Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Linux 5.8 Release – Main Changes, Arm, MIPS, and RISC-V Architectures
Changes Expected For The Linux 5.9 Kernel From Intel DG1 To AMD Navi 2 To New CPU Capabilities
IO_uring Has Many Improvements Set To Go Into Linux 5.9