People across the US are getting text messages as part of a phishing scheme that claims to be giving updates about a package from USPS, UPS, or FedEx. Some viral social media posts have claimed that these messages are related to a sex trafficking operation that uses the links to track potential victims, though there is no evidence behind those claims.

Texts come from a random unknown number, claiming some problem with a package delivery, usually something needing urgent attention like an "important alert" or "final notice."

The messages are easy to mistake for genuine updates. In many cases, they have the correct first name of the recipient, and include potentially legitimate information that might seem real, like a tracking number. Clicking the link is supposed to help resolve the issue with the package, but it actually just infects a device with malware, Shoshana Wodinsky at Gizmodo reported.

[...] In other cases, the scammer behind the phony text is after other security information, including a credit card number or social security number.

These scams are common enough that the Better Business Bureau and FTC both put out alerts earlier this year warning people, with tips on how to avoid getting scammed. As a general rule, the FTC advises "If you get an unexpected text message, don't click on any links. If you think it could be legit, contact the company using a website or phone number you know is real. Don't use the information in the text message."