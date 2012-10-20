The nations of the Five Eyes security alliance – Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the USA and the UK – plus Japan and India, have called on technology companies to design their products so they offer access to encrypted messages and content.

A joint "International Statement" issued on Sunday frames the issue as a matter of public safety.

"We, the undersigned, support strong encryption, which plays a crucial role in protecting personal data, privacy, intellectual property, trade secrets and cyber security," the Statement commences, adding: "Encryption is an existential anchor of trust in the digital world and we do not support counter-productive and dangerous approaches that would materially weaken or limit security systems."

But the Statement also says: "Particular implementations of encryption technology ... pose significant challenges to public safety, including to highly vulnerable members of our societies like sexually exploited children." The document then quotes statistics about the extent of child exploitation activity online and asserts that if law enforcement agencies can be allowed to view encrypted communications, it will enhance public safety.