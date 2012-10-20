from the why-we-can't-have-nice-things dept.
Five Eyes nations plus Japan and India call for Big Tech to bake backdoors into everything
The nations of the Five Eyes security alliance – Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the USA and the UK – plus Japan and India, have called on technology companies to design their products so they offer access to encrypted messages and content.
A joint "International Statement" issued on Sunday frames the issue as a matter of public safety.
"We, the undersigned, support strong encryption, which plays a crucial role in protecting personal data, privacy, intellectual property, trade secrets and cyber security," the Statement commences, adding: "Encryption is an existential anchor of trust in the digital world and we do not support counter-productive and dangerous approaches that would materially weaken or limit security systems."
But the Statement also says: "Particular implementations of encryption technology ... pose significant challenges to public safety, including to highly vulnerable members of our societies like sexually exploited children." The document then quotes statistics about the extent of child exploitation activity online and asserts that if law enforcement agencies can be allowed to view encrypted communications, it will enhance public safety.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Tuesday October 13, @11:26AM (2 children)
It's ironic how they call putting back doors into encryption part of a "security system". It's a bit like calling flame thrower "fire fighting equipment".
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 13, @11:34AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fahrenheit_451 [wikipedia.org]
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday October 13, @11:50AM
Of course a flame thrower is fire fighting equipment. Never heard the phrase “fighting fire with fire”?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 13, @11:32AM (3 children)
Technical solutions to social, cultural or legal problems accumulated by ages are logically inadequate and will not work at large.
It's even provable in the framework of category theory.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 13, @11:49AM (1 child)
[Citations needed]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 1, Troll) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday October 13, @12:16PM
Fixpoints in different categories.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RamiK on Tuesday October 13, @12:25PM
Where engineers conclude a problem can't be solved through technical means, lawyers, government contractors and bureaucrats immediately champion such technical measures and propose equally broken regulation for them knowing that they and their children will be kept busy on retainer in courts for centuries to come.
In fact, if it actually worked, very few people in the system would support it since it will leave them without a job. e.g. police body cams and traffic cameras...
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 13, @11:50AM
This is getting requested ond and on. Some day they wil succeed. They always tout about security, terrorism, child abuse as the spear discourse, but in the en is about economic spying and control. Our society has hit a kind of development barrier like 5GHz for CPU and in order to stay ahead, some in power think they must use every resource they could, even underhanded ones (well it's always has bee like that but not as blatant as now). It's matter of time whe this crap will be shoved onto us.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday October 13, @12:10PM (1 child)
So they claim
Which then is directly contradicted by
Sorry, won't work without weakening or limiting security systems. Anything that can be decrypted legally can also be decrypted illegally. The laws of mathematics don't care about laws issued by the government.
And of course criminals would never use any encryption that is not endorsed by the government.</sarcasm>
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday October 13, @12:23PM
Position requirement: must be effortlessly and resiliently capable to sustain high level of cognitive dissonance.
Something needs to be done. Repealing the laws of mathematics is something.
This proposal is only a minor extension of the rfc3514
(grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0