Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Grounded Airline Planes Turned Into Pop-Up Restaurants Sell Out in 30 Minutes

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 13, @03:32PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the just-so-wrong dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Grounded airline planes turned into pop-up restaurants sell out in 30 minutes:

Amidst plunging revenues due to the pandemic, Singapore Airlines is turning two of its Airbus A380 planes parked at Changi Airport into impromptu restaurants on October 24th and 25th, and it's proved surprisingly popular. Bloomberg reports that all seats at the restaurants sold out within 30 minutes of bookings opening, as people rushed to recapture the excitement of balancing a tiny meal on an even tinier fold-down airline table.

I admit I normally quite like airplane food, but that's probably because it's something to focus my attention on beyond an endless series of films I was never interested enough in to see in the cinema. Singapore Airlines is selling four different tiers of meals according to Bloomberg, ranging from a meal in a suite for around $474, right down to an economy experience for the equivalent of $39. Around half the planes' seats will be available for dining to allow for social distancing.

[...] Although seats on the A380 have now sold out, Bloomberg notes that Singapore Airlines plans to open a wait list and will investigate how it can accommodate the extra demand.

Original Submission


«  Undocumented Backdoor that Covertly Takes Snapshots Found in Kids’ Smartwatch
Grounded Airline Planes Turned Into Pop-Up Restaurants Sell Out in 30 Minutes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.